RELEASE: 2024-25 Full & Half Season Membership Plans On Sale

“Blackhawks Membership is more than just access to our games – it’s about a community of fandom, fostering fond traditions and memories together while being rewarded along the way,” said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations for the Chicago Blackhawks. “If you want our most exclusive ticket to see our roster of promising young talent set the stage for the next great era of Blackhawks hockey, now is the time to join the ride.”

Fans can now score the best seats at the best prices with significant savings off single-game prices, alongside additional benefits including: