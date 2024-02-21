The Chicago Blackhawks today announced full and half season ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are now on sale through the Blackhawks Membership program. With more value, better benefits and greater flexibility, Members receive the best prices per ticket, plus enjoy a variety of exclusive perks including discounts on concessions and retail, game swap flexibility, access to special events and more.
RELEASE: 2024-25 Full & Half Season Membership Plans On Sale
Receive priority access to 2025 NHL Winter Classic, exclusive events, perks on concessions, retail and more
Your Most Exclusive Ticket to Blackhawks Hockey is Here!
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the next great era of Blackhawks hockey at the United Center. Join Blackhawks Membership today, where storied fan traditions meet the roster of tomorrow.
“Blackhawks Membership is more than just access to our games – it’s about a community of fandom, fostering fond traditions and memories together while being rewarded along the way,” said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations for the Chicago Blackhawks. “If you want our most exclusive ticket to see our roster of promising young talent set the stage for the next great era of Blackhawks hockey, now is the time to join the ride.”
Fans can now score the best seats at the best prices with significant savings off single-game prices, alongside additional benefits including:
- More Flexibility – Never worry about wasting a ticket with game swap-eligible plans.
- Savings Beyond Ticket – Receive discounts around the United Center from food and beverage to retail to parking.
- Experience More than the Game – Exclusive team and player events, private merchandise line and more.
- Priority Access – Secure access to the biggest events of the season including the 2025 NHL Winter Classic before anyone else.
Fans can also get the benefits of Blackhawks Membership for as low as 5-games with the purchase of a partial plan, which includes Quarter and Mini Plans, as well as Pick ‘Em products that give fans the option to choose their own game slate. While partial plans become fully available for purchase following the 2024-25 schedule release during Summer 2024, fans are encouraged to place their $200 deposit now as game slate selection and seating priority will be determined by when the deposit was received.
For more information or to purchase a Blackhawks Membership today, please visit Blackhawks.com/Memberships.