RECAP: Blackhawks Top Oilers 5-2 for First Win of Season

Chicago holds strong on second night of back-to-back with Teravainen, Bedard leading the way

EDM GM3 RECAP
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

EDMONTON--Blackhawks delivered a determined performance, bouncing back from an overtime loss to the Jets on Friday night. The game featured an anticipated matchup between Connor Bedard and Connor McDavid, marking their second meeting. This was also the first of three matchups between Chicago and Edmonton this season.

Chicago controlled the first period, skating well and opening the scoring with just over four minutes left. Philipp Kurashev netted his first goal of the season off a set play from Taylor Hall and Wyatt Kaiser. Shots were even at 10-10 by the end of the frame.

Edmonton responded early in the second period, five minutes in, with a redirect goal just as their power play expired. Chicago quickly regained the lead with Seth Jones scoring a power-play goal, his first point of the season and a milestone in his 800th career game. Minutes later, Bedard ripped a shot high to the glove side, scoring his first goal of the season and his second career goal against Edmonton. Bedard finished the period with two points after assisting on Jones' goal, helping Chicago head into the third with a 3-1 lead, despite being outshot 15-7.

In the third period, Teuvo Teravainen extended the lead with another power-play goal, assisted by Jones and Bedard. Bedard picked up another assist on the play, giving him three points on the night and adding to his already multi-point performance. Edmonton cut the deficit midway through the final frame with a power-play goal of their own, but Chicago still held a two-goal advantage. With a minute remaining, Teravainen sealed the win with his second goal of the night and fourth point of the game.

Chicago went 3-for-3 on the power play and defended well despite being outshot 36-20. Petr Mrazek earned his first win of the season, making 35 saves with a .946 save percentage in his second start.

QUICK HITS

  • Seth Jones played his 800th career NHL game and his 220th with the Blackhawks, becoming the 34th active defenseman to reach the milestone. He also recorded a multi-point night with a goal and an assist
  • Philipp Kurashev scored his first goal of the season on his birthday, marking the second time in his career he has done so
  • Connor Bedard notched his first goal of the season, adding two assists to bring his total to five points (1G, 4A) this season, with four assists over the last three games
  • Teuvo Teravainen recorded four points (2G, 2A) in the game, bringing his season total to five points (3G, 2A), and added a multi-point performance alongside Bedard (1G, 2A)
  • Alex Vlasic appeared in his 100th career NHL game, all with the Blackhawks, after being drafted by Chicago in the second round (43rd overall) in 2019. Vlasic also tallied an assist in the game
CAD12193
CAD17457-2
CAD17612-2
CAD17792-2
CAD12233-2
+14 CAD13069-2
CAD12674-2
CAD13399-2
CAD12816-2
CAD12731-2
CAD13272-2
CAD13515-2
CAD13120-2
CAD12555-2
CAD12532-2
CAD15261-2
CAD12617-2
CAD13988-2
CAD15158-2
CAD14214-2

GALLERY: Blackhawks at Oilers - Oct 12, 2024

GAME LINKS

Game recap as the Blackhawks battle the Oilers

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks will wrap their four-game opening road trip in Calgary, facing the Flames on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 p.m. CT. Chicago will return to the United Center to open their home schedule on Thursday, October 17, against the San Jose Sharks.

POSTGAME VIDEO

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Trip with Matchup Against Oilers

RECAP: Blackhawks Battle Hard, Fall to Jets in Overtime

NEWS: Blackhawks Launch ‘Sticks In’ to Help Local Families Start Their Hockey Journey

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head North to Face Jets in Winnipeg

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kaiser off IR, Assign Phillips to Rockford

PROFILE: Get to Know Alec Martinez

RECAP: Blackhawks Come Up Short in Utah

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Utah in Season Opener

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 23 Players

RECAP: Blackhawks Finish Preseason Strong with 6-2 Win Over Blues

RELEASE: Blackhawks Expand Training Camp Roster to 35 Players

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason Against Blues

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Wild at Home, 6-1

RELEASE: Blackhawks Roster Moves

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to United Center to Face Wild

PROFILE: Get to Know Pat Maroon

RELEASE: Jones to Miss Practice on Wednesday