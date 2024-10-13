RECAP: Blackhawks Top Oilers 5-2 for First Win of Season

EDMONTON--Blackhawks delivered a determined performance, bouncing back from an overtime loss to the Jets on Friday night. The game featured an anticipated matchup between Connor Bedard and Connor McDavid, marking their second meeting. This was also the first of three matchups between Chicago and Edmonton this season.

Chicago controlled the first period, skating well and opening the scoring with just over four minutes left. Philipp Kurashev netted his first goal of the season off a set play from Taylor Hall and Wyatt Kaiser. Shots were even at 10-10 by the end of the frame.

Edmonton responded early in the second period, five minutes in, with a redirect goal just as their power play expired. Chicago quickly regained the lead with Seth Jones scoring a power-play goal, his first point of the season and a milestone in his 800th career game. Minutes later, Bedard ripped a shot high to the glove side, scoring his first goal of the season and his second career goal against Edmonton. Bedard finished the period with two points after assisting on Jones' goal, helping Chicago head into the third with a 3-1 lead, despite being outshot 15-7.

In the third period, Teuvo Teravainen extended the lead with another power-play goal, assisted by Jones and Bedard. Bedard picked up another assist on the play, giving him three points on the night and adding to his already multi-point performance. Edmonton cut the deficit midway through the final frame with a power-play goal of their own, but Chicago still held a two-goal advantage. With a minute remaining, Teravainen sealed the win with his second goal of the night and fourth point of the game.

Chicago went 3-for-3 on the power play and defended well despite being outshot 36-20. Petr Mrazek earned his first win of the season, making 35 saves with a .946 save percentage in his second start.