RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Capitals in D.C.

The Blackhawks couldn't continue their new-found road mojo on Saturday night, falling behind to the Washington Capitals early in an eventual 4-1 loss in the nation's capital.

Washington raced out to an early lead scoring three goals in a span of 6:35 in the opening period. Tyler Johnson scored Chicago's lone goal in the loss, tipping home a Jarred Tinordi point shot midway through the third period. But already in a 4-0 hole at that point, the deficit was too large to overcome in the game's final 10 minutes. Petr Mrazek started in goal and made 22 saves in the loss.