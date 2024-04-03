RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Late on Long Island

Dickinson nets lone goal as Chicago falls in road trip finale

By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks held a 1-0 lead over the New York Islanders after 40 minutes on Tuesday night, but couldn't hold on in the third period to seal their first winning-record road trip of the season, falling on Long Island, 2-1. 

"I thought we got the start we wanted and we played fairly solid," head coach Luke Richardson said. "I would've like to seen us get a little more drive to that net, more shots to the net tonight but when we did they were pretty effective. And unfortunately they got a bounce on that second goal."

Jason Dickinson scored the lone goal for Chicago in the opening half of the first period, his second game with a goal against the Islanaders in two meetings between the teams this season. Petr Mrazek stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced on the night in another strong performance from the veteran netminder.

GALLERY: Blackhawks vs Islanders - April 2, 2024

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago thwarted the Islanders for the opening 40 minutes of play before a third-period power-play goal for the home side leveled the game, 1-1. An awkward carom as the puck wrapped around the corner in the Blackhawks end left Chicago scrambling as New York was able to find the go-ahead tally shortly after. 
  • Jason Dickinson scored Chicago's lone goal on Tuesday night. The forward's last three games scoring a goal have all come on Tuesday nights (twice last Tuesday vs. Calgary, once on March 5 at Arizona). All told, Dickinson has scored in seven of Chicago's 15 Tuesday games this season, accounting for eight of his 21 tallies on the year. 
  • Philipp Kurashev reached the 50-point mark (34G. 16A) for the first time in his career with an assist on Dickinson's goal. The forward has more points this season in 68 games than in 137 games over his previous two combined (46 points).
  • Reigning NHL Rookie of the Month Connor Bedard setup Dickinson's opening tally with a perfect cross-ice feed, logging an assist for the third time in his last four games.
  • Seth Jones led all skaters with 26:56 of ice time on the night, four seconds shy of reaching the 27-minute mark for the third time in the last four games. Coming into the night, Jones was ranked fourth in the NHL averaging 25:33 of ice time per game. 
  • Jarred Tinordi skated in his 200th NHL game on Tuesday night, his 91st with the Blackhawks. 

THEY SAID IT

  • "He was solid. I thought they had more of the better chances the first half of the game and he was he was big there. So, we've got to get more pucks to the other net. I thought there was some odd bounces around Sorokin tonight, we just couldn't get them and finish them off." - Head coach Luke Richardson on Petr Mrazek's play
  • "They outplayed us and I think they deserved to win, but overall I didn't think we were terrible. We had some chances but not really enough high-quality chances I'd say." - Connor Bedard on game overall
  • "It was like a game like that. I don't think there was many, many opportunities, so we tried to do our best and try to kind of, you know, force mistakes from them and then bury but obviously it wasn't enough today." - Philipp Kurashev on low-scoring game.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks return home to open a weekend doubleheader on Saturday, April 6 against the Dallas Stars.

Saturday, April 6 - 2:30 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Stars

