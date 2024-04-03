RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Late on Long Island

The Blackhawks held a 1-0 lead over the New York Islanders after 40 minutes on Tuesday night, but couldn't hold on in the third period to seal their first winning-record road trip of the season, falling on Long Island, 2-1.

"I thought we got the start we wanted and we played fairly solid," head coach Luke Richardson said. "I would've like to seen us get a little more drive to that net, more shots to the net tonight but when we did they were pretty effective. And unfortunately they got a bounce on that second goal."

Jason Dickinson scored the lone goal for Chicago in the opening half of the first period, his second game with a goal against the Islanaders in two meetings between the teams this season. Petr Mrazek stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced on the night in another strong performance from the veteran netminder.