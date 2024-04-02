BLOG: Bedard Named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

Forward first three-time Rookie of the Month winner since Connor McDavid in 2015-16

24-Bedard-Rookie_March_16x9
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

For the third time this season, Connor Bedard has been named the NHL's Rookie of the Month, taking home the March title with 17 points (4G, 13A) in 14 games.

Bedard, who was also name the league's top rookie in November and December, is the first player to be recognized as Rookie of the Month three times in a debut season since Connor McDavid did so in the 2015-16 campaign (October, February and March).

Connor Bedard scores from the slot on a 5-on-3 advantage

The rookie forward rebounded from a 14-game absence during January and early February with his highest-producing single month this season, and posted a new single-month high with 13 assists (.77 per game) in his first full month back. He also averaged more than a point-per-game for the first time (1.21) after hitting exactly a point-per-game in three of his previous four months of play (November, December and February).

Bedard was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for games played March 11-17, tying the league lead in points (7) and assists (5) during the stretch in three games played. He logged a career-best five points in a single game (1G, 4A) during a 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on March 12. His goal during the contest was his 20th of the season, joining Eddie Olczyk (20 in 1984-85) as just the second 18-year-old to score 20 in a campaign for the Blackhawks. His five-point game was just the fifth by an 18-year-old in NHL history, matching Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (0-5—5 on Nov. 19, 2011), Ilya Kovalchuk (1-4—5 on Jan. 19, 2002), Dale Hawerchuk (3-2—5 on March 13, 1982) and Jack Hamilton (4-1—5 on Dec. 4, 1943).

Overall this season, Bedard leads all NHL rookies in goals (21), assists (36) and points (57), a full 16 points more than the next closest player (Luke Hughes, 41 points). He has logged 14 points (4G, 10A) over his last 10 games and enters Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders having registered 24 points (6G, 19A) over his last 21 games since returning from injury on Feb. 15. 

Bedard Scoring by Month:

  • October: 7 points (2G, 5A) in 9 games
  • November: 12 points (6G, 6A) in 12 games
  • December: 15 points (5G, 10A) in 15 games
  • January: 0 points in 3 games
  • February: 7 points (2G, 5A) in 7 games
  • March: 17 points (4G, 13A) in 14 games

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Cap Road Trip Against Islanders

PROSPECTS: Three Advance to 2024 Frozen Four

RECAP: Blackhawks Dominate Flyers on Road, 5-1

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Face Flyers

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall in Ottawa

PROSPECTS: Five to Compete in 2024 NCAA Tournament

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Senators in Ottawa

RECAP: Blackhawks Respond with Win Over Flames

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Face Flames

RELEASE: Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago to Air First Local Animated Sports Telecast on April 6

RECAP: Blackhawks Erase Four-Goal Deficit to Win in OT

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Sharks to Wrap California Swing

RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Ducks, 4-0

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Final Season Matchup

MEDICAL: Blackwell to Miss Practice Wednesday

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Kings in LA, 6-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Kings to Start West Coast Trip

BLOG: Bedard Named NHL's Second Star of the Week