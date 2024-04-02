BLOG: Bedard Named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

The rookie forward rebounded from a 14-game absence during January and early February with his highest-producing single month this season, and posted a new single-month high with 13 assists (.77 per game) in his first full month back. He also averaged more than a point-per-game for the first time (1.21) after hitting exactly a point-per-game in three of his previous four months of play (November, December and February).

Bedard was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for games played March 11-17, tying the league lead in points (7) and assists (5) during the stretch in three games played. He logged a career-best five points in a single game (1G, 4A) during a 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on March 12. His goal during the contest was his 20th of the season, joining Eddie Olczyk (20 in 1984-85) as just the second 18-year-old to score 20 in a campaign for the Blackhawks. His five-point game was just the fifth by an 18-year-old in NHL history, matching Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (0-5—5 on Nov. 19, 2011), Ilya Kovalchuk (1-4—5 on Jan. 19, 2002), Dale Hawerchuk (3-2—5 on March 13, 1982) and Jack Hamilton (4-1—5 on Dec. 4, 1943).