The Blackhawks dropped their penultimate game of the season on Thursday night, falling 3-1 in Vegas to the Golden Knights.

Chicago and Vegas were deadlocked in a scoreless game until late in the second -- Brayden McNabb opened the scoring with under five minutes to play and Michael Amadio added an insurance tally near the midpoint of the third. Jason Dickinson got Chicago on the board late in the game to make it a 2-1 game, but Nicolas Roy put home an empty-netter to seal the win.