RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Close Decision to Flames

Foligno scores lone goal as Chicago falls 3-1 to Calgary

CGY FINAL SCORE
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

CALGARY--The Blackhawks came up short in a hard-fought 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames, closing out their four-game opening road trip. Chicago entered the game tied for first in the league on the power play (42.9%) but went 0-for-2 with the man advantage on the night.

The Blackhawks had an early opportunity on the power play in the first period, but with four minutes left the Flames broke through with a goal off a scramble near the net. Just 10 seconds later, Nick Foligno tipped in a point shot from Seth Jones to tie the game 1-1. Chicago held a 10-8 edge in shots after a physical opening period.

Chicago killed off two of Calgary's three power plays in the second period. During one of those kills, the Blackhawks generated three odd-man rushes but couldn’t capitalize. The Flames regained the lead midway through the second period with a redirection on the power play, making it 2-1. Chicago outshot Calgary 12-10 in the period.

In the third, the Blackhawks kept the pressure high, continuing to test Calgary’s defense but couldn't find the equalizer. The Flames added an empty-net goal with 39 seconds remaining to seal the 3-1 victory. Chicago outshot Calgary 32-26 overall.

Petr Mrazek made 23 saves on 25 shots, keeping the Blackhawks within striking distance until the final minute.

QUICK HITS

  • Nick Foligno scored the Blackhawks' lone goal of the night, his second of the season, both coming on tip-ins
  • Alex Martinez earned his first point as a Blackhawk with an assist on the play with Foligno, joining Seth Jones in the setup
  • Connor Bedard registered a season-high seven shots on goal, matching his career high, a mark he reached twice last season
  • Through four games, the Blackhawks have scored nine goals, with five of those coming off face-off wins, including the one tonight
THEY SAID IT

  • "We need wins. If you set that standard, it's attainable by everyone because it's a mindset. I'm still proud of the guys and the way we're battling and coming together. It's early in the season, but you set that standard early, and hopefully it continues throughout the year." - Captain Nick Foligno
  • "In the end, it's about how many games you win, and only getting one isn't great. But you can take positives from what we did. We had a chance in every game, which is good. But at the end of the day, it’s about the two points." - Connor Bedard
  • "We have to look at the good things we did and build off them, while correcting a few areas, like our shooting mentality. When things aren't going our way, we need to create more offense, which will open up more opportunities." - Head Coach Luke Richardson

WHAT'S NEXT

Chicago returns to the United Center for their home opener on Thursday, October 17, against the San Jose Sharks. Before puck drop, fans can enjoy a free afternoon and evening of outdoor festivities at the United Center plaza, including live music, activities, and the chance to meet the team during the red carpet event.

