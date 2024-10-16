RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Close Decision to Flames

CALGARY--The Blackhawks came up short in a hard-fought 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames, closing out their four-game opening road trip. Chicago entered the game tied for first in the league on the power play (42.9%) but went 0-for-2 with the man advantage on the night.

The Blackhawks had an early opportunity on the power play in the first period, but with four minutes left the Flames broke through with a goal off a scramble near the net. Just 10 seconds later, Nick Foligno tipped in a point shot from Seth Jones to tie the game 1-1. Chicago held a 10-8 edge in shots after a physical opening period.

Chicago killed off two of Calgary's three power plays in the second period. During one of those kills, the Blackhawks generated three odd-man rushes but couldn’t capitalize. The Flames regained the lead midway through the second period with a redirection on the power play, making it 2-1. Chicago outshot Calgary 12-10 in the period.

In the third, the Blackhawks kept the pressure high, continuing to test Calgary’s defense but couldn't find the equalizer. The Flames added an empty-net goal with 39 seconds remaining to seal the 3-1 victory. Chicago outshot Calgary 32-26 overall.

Petr Mrazek made 23 saves on 25 shots, keeping the Blackhawks within striking distance until the final minute.