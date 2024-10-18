RECAP: Blackhawks Beat Sharks to Claim Home Opener Win

Chicago defeats San Jose 4-2, with Hall, Bertuzzi, Foligno, and Dickinson finding the net

By Blackhawks.com Staff
CHICAGO--The Blackhawks made a strong season debut at the United Center, defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-2 in their first home game of the season.

With several new and familiar faces on the ice—Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen, Ilya Mikheyev, Pat Maroon, Craig Smith and TJ Brodie all making their official debuts—Chicago set the tone early.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring just five minutes in during a four-on-four, as Taylor Hall found the net on the fly, assisted by TJ Brodie. It was Hall's first of the season and the first goal at the United Center for the season. Chicago kept the pressure on, and with 50 seconds left in the period, Tyler Bertuzzi broke the Sharks' power play streak—one of only two teams yet to allow a power play goal this season—by tipping in his first goal as a Blackhawk off a pass from Teuvo Teravainen, making it 2-0.

Chicago continued their momentum in the second period. Just 43 seconds in, captain Nick Foligno scored his third goal of the season on a power play, assisted by Teuvo Teravainen and a no-look pass from Connor Bedard, extending the lead to 3-0. The Sharks responded late in the period, with Tyler Toffoli netting their first goal with 1:43 left in the frame, bringing the score to 3-1.

In the third period, Jason Dickinson quickly added to the Blackhawks' lead, scoring his first goal of the season just 2:19 in as Joey Anderson set him up with a pass from behind the net. The Sharks answered 33 seconds later with a deflected goal, but it wasn't enough to close the gap.

Petr Mrazek, in net for Chicago, secured his second win of the season, as the Blackhawks outshot the Sharks 27-22.

QUICK HITS

  • In his 15th game since last season's injury, Taylor Hall scored his first goal in 347 days, and the first home goal of the season. His last goals with the Blackhawks were on Nov. 4 and 5, 2023
  • Connor Bedard recorded two assists on the night, putting him at 15 career multi-point games, now tied with Jeremy Roenick and Bobby Hull for the third most by a Blackhawks teenager
  • Tyler Bertuzzi found the back of the net for the first time as a Blackhawk, becoming the only active player to score for four Original Six teams
  • Lukas Reichel skated in his 100th NHL game, all with the Chicago Blackhawks

THEY SAID IT

  • "I think we're just trying to find each other a lot. He's going to the net, going to the corners, and I'm benefiting from that by finding open space. I'm looking for him, he's looking for me. He's a smart player." - Connor Bedard on chemistry with Teuvo Teravainen
  • "It was a good home game for us, great to get that win for the fans in the home opener. We played a full 60 minutes and shut them down at the end. Individually, it was nice to get that first one and get things going. The power play was solid tonight—we moved the puck well, made simple plays, and got shots on net." - Tyler Bertuzzi on first goal and win
  • "Our goal was to start well, and I think we did that. We accomplished it and stayed on the game plan. It’s a testament to the guys, and with more experience in the room now, they hold each other accountable to stay on the plan." - Head Coach Luke Richardson on team performance
GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Sharks - Oct 17, 2024

WHAT'S NEXT

Chicago continues their four-game homestand at the United Center on Saturday, October 19, as they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

POSTGAME VIDEO

Tyler Bertuzzi discusses first home game experience and win over San Jose on Thursday night

Connor Bedard discusses team performance following win over San Jose in home opener

Teuvo Teravainen discusses power play performance following win over San Jose

Head Coach Luke Richardson discusses team performance following win against Sharks

