RECAP: Blackhawks Beat Sharks to Claim Home Opener Win

CHICAGO--The Blackhawks made a strong season debut at the United Center, defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-2 in their first home game of the season.

With several new and familiar faces on the ice—Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen, Ilya Mikheyev, Pat Maroon, Craig Smith and TJ Brodie all making their official debuts—Chicago set the tone early.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring just five minutes in during a four-on-four, as Taylor Hall found the net on the fly, assisted by TJ Brodie. It was Hall's first of the season and the first goal at the United Center for the season. Chicago kept the pressure on, and with 50 seconds left in the period, Tyler Bertuzzi broke the Sharks' power play streak—one of only two teams yet to allow a power play goal this season—by tipping in his first goal as a Blackhawk off a pass from Teuvo Teravainen, making it 2-0.

Chicago continued their momentum in the second period. Just 43 seconds in, captain Nick Foligno scored his third goal of the season on a power play, assisted by Teuvo Teravainen and a no-look pass from Connor Bedard, extending the lead to 3-0. The Sharks responded late in the period, with Tyler Toffoli netting their first goal with 1:43 left in the frame, bringing the score to 3-1.

In the third period, Jason Dickinson quickly added to the Blackhawks' lead, scoring his first goal of the season just 2:19 in as Joey Anderson set him up with a pass from behind the net. The Sharks answered 33 seconds later with a deflected goal, but it wasn't enough to close the gap.

Petr Mrazek, in net for Chicago, secured his second win of the season, as the Blackhawks outshot the Sharks 27-22.