RECAP: Blackhawks Battle Hard, Fall to Jets in Overtime

Soderblom shines in season debut as Chicago comes up short

By Blackhawks.com Staff
WINNIPEG--Blackhawks delivered a determined road performance in the first game of their back-to-back following a 5-2 loss in Utah. Despite strong efforts, a late goal by Mark Scheifele sent the game into overtime, where he netted the game-winner just 38 seconds into the extra frame, sealing a 2-1 victory for the Winnipeg Jets.

Arvid Soderblom impressed in his first start of the season, making 33 saves and posting a .943 save percentage. He held the Jets scoreless through two periods and into the third, stopping 31 shots before Scheifele's equalizer in the final minute of regulation.

The Blackhawks were looking for a faster start and improved chemistry with new line combinations after their opener against Utah. Wyatt Kaiser replaced Nolan Allan on defense, while Andreas Athanasiou slotted in for Craig Smith.

Though the first period remained scoreless, the Blackhawks generated solid chances, especially on the penalty kill, and controlled play for stretches. Chicago minimized turnovers and forced Winnipeg to defend deep, keeping the game close with shots at 7-6 in favor of the Jets.

Chicago surged in the second period, breaking through at 16:52 when Ryan Donato ripped a wrist shot past the short side for his first goal of the season. Pat Maroon picked up his first point as a Blackhawk with the assist and the period ended with shots even at 11-11.

Heading into the third with a 1-0 lead, the Blackhawks kept pressing but found themselves outshot 16-8 as Winnipeg ramped up the pressure. Despite a few strong chances to extend their lead, Chicago couldn’t capitalize, and with just 64 seconds left, Scheifele tied it to force overtime.

Scheifele struck again quickly in overtime, scoring 38 seconds in to seal the 2-1 win for the Jets. While the Blackhawks couldn’t close it out, they showed solid effort heading into their next game.

QUICK HITS

  • Andreas Athanasiou and Arvid Soderblom both made their season debuts
  • Soderblom stopped 33 of 35 shots, including a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
  • Pat Maroon, acquired in free agency, tallied his first point as a Blackhawk with an assist
  • Seth Jones led all skaters with 24:10 of ice time, while Nick Foligno went 6-for-9 in the faceoff circle, leading the team in faceoff percentage
GALLERY: Blackhawks at Jets - Oct 11, 2024

GAME LINKS

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks will continue their four-game road trip in Edmonton, facing the Oilers on Saturday, October 12 at 9 p.m. CT. Chicago will return to the United Center to open their home schedule on Thursday, October 17, against the San Jose Sharks.

POSTGAME VIDEO

