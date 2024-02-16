RECAP: Bedard Return Spoiled by Crosby, Penguins

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Connor Bedard made a surprise return to the Blackhawks lineup on Thursday night, but the celebration was spoiled by his childhood idol as a pair of Sidney Crosby goals propelled the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-1 victory at the United Center.

Crosby needed just 15 seconds to put the visitors ahead and later provided the insurance tally early in the third to regain a two-goal lead Pittsburgh would not relinquish. Bedard did find the scoresheet himself in his first game back, setting up Chicago's lone goal with a primary helper on Philipp Kurashev's second-period tally to pull within a goal at the time.

Arvid Soderblom made his first start in goal since Jan. 24 and made 22 stops in the defeat.