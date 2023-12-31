PROSPECTS: Three Prospects Record Their First Point Against Team Slovakia

Frank Nazar produced two more assists in Team USA’s 10-2 win

day 4 recap 12-31
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

With the final game before the quarterfinals, all six Blackhawks prospects went head-to-head in a Team USA and Team Slovakia matchup on Sunday. For the first time in this year’s tournament, Team Slovakia suffered its first loss after a 10-2 deficit against Team USA. Here are what the Blackhawks prospect produced:

OLIVER MOORE 

For the first time in this tournament, Oliver Moore scored his first point of the competition. The speedy forward added over 15 minutes of ice time, four shots on goal and also clocked in the top three of fastest skaters in the tournament.

FRANK NAZAR

Frank Nazar continues to lead all tournament skaters with eight total assists through four games. The Michigan forward scored two more assists in today’s win to secure Team USA’s 10-2 final. 

SAM RINZEL 

Sam Rinzel notched his first assist in the tournament to put Team USA up 2-1. He played over 16 minutes of ice time and made one shot on goal. 

GAVIN HAYES 

Gavin Hayes added his first helper along with Rinzel to help put Team USA back in the lead. The forward only produced over three minutes of ice time after his ejection due to a knee-on-knee hit.

MARTIN MISIAK

As for Team Slovakia’s forward, Martin Misiak added two shots on goal for his team. In four games, he provided three assists. 

ADAM GAJAN

Team Slovakia decided to sit out Adam Gajan in today’s game to allow him to rest. The goaltender is 3-0-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to start on Jan. 2.

