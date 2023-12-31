PROSPECTS: Three Prospects Record Their First Point Against Team Slovakia

With the final game before the quarterfinals, all six Blackhawks prospects went head-to-head in a Team USA and Team Slovakia matchup on Sunday. For the first time in this year’s tournament, Team Slovakia suffered its first loss after a 10-2 deficit against Team USA. Here are what the Blackhawks prospect produced:

OLIVER MOORE

For the first time in this tournament, Oliver Moore scored his first point of the competition. The speedy forward added over 15 minutes of ice time, four shots on goal and also clocked in the top three of fastest skaters in the tournament.