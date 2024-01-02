PROSPECTS: Four Advance to Semifinal Round of World Juniors

FRANK NAZAR

For the first time in the tournament, Frank Nazar completed the contest without a point recorded. Among all skaters, he ranks second in assists (8) and seventh in scoring.

SAM RINZEL

Sam Rinzel played in over 15 minutes of ice time in the team’s victory. The defenseman added two shots on goal as Team USA outshot Team Latvia 41-25.

GAVIN HAYES

Gavin Hayes returned to the lineup after his ejection in Team USA’s matchup against Team Slovakia on Sunday. The Michigan forward recorded two assists in five games.

ADAM GAJAN

Team Slovakia named Adam Gajan as one of the three best players among team players after his performance in the competition. After the team's elimination against Team Finland, the netminder finished the tournament as 3-0-1-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and ranked third among all goaltenders.