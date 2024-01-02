PROSPECTS: Four Advance to Semifinal Round of World Juniors

Team Slovakia suffered a loss to Team Finland

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

Four of the Chicago Blackhawks prospects advanced to the semifinal round of the World Junior Tournament after Team USA beat Team Latvia, 7-2, on Tuesday. As for Adam Gajan, Martin Misiak and Team Slovakia, they suffered a 4-3 deficit against Team Finland and were the first team eliminated in the quarterfinals. Here’s what they accomplished: 

OLIVER MOORE 

Oliver Moore found his offensive stride in Team USA’s victory with two points that included one assist and his first goal of the tournament. In five games, the forward produced one goal and two assists.

FRANK NAZAR

For the first time in the tournament, Frank Nazar completed the contest without a point recorded. Among all skaters, he ranks second in assists (8) and seventh in scoring. 

SAM RINZEL 

Sam Rinzel played in over 15 minutes of ice time in the team’s victory. The defenseman added two shots on goal as Team USA outshot Team Latvia 41-25.

GAVIN HAYES

Gavin Hayes returned to the lineup after his ejection in Team USA’s matchup against Team Slovakia on Sunday. The Michigan forward recorded two assists in five games. 

ADAM GAJAN 

Team Slovakia named Adam Gajan as one of the three best players among team players after his performance in the competition. After the team's elimination against Team Finland, the netminder finished the tournament as 3-0-1-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and ranked third among all goaltenders.

MARTIN MISIAK 

After Team Slovakia’s elimination from the World Junior Tournament, Martin Misiak finished the contest with one shot on goal and over 14 minutes of ice time. The forward finished the tournament with three assists through five games played. 

Team USA will advance to the semifinal round that starts on Jan. 4.

