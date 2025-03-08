PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Back-to-Back Against Predators

Chicago faces Nashville for the fourth and final time this season

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

LAST TIME OUT

Connor Bedard's overtime game-winning goal helped the Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Friday at the United Center. Bedard finished with two points (1G, 1A). Ilya Mikheyev and Frank Nazar each scored once as Wyatt Kaiser also found the back of the net for his third goal of the season. Colton Dach tied a career high and led all skaters with six hits and Spencer Knight made 36 saves on 39 shots (923 SV%) for his second victory as a Blackhawk. Chicago has points in four-straight games
(3-0-1 record).

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

During their last meeting on Feb. 7 at the United Center, Ryan Donato registered a career high four points (2G, 2A), including his 200th career NHL point. Connor Bedard (1G, 1A), Frank Nazar (1G, 1A), Teuvo Teräväinen (2A) and Alex Vlasic (2A) each posted two points during a 6-2 Blackhawks victory over the Predators. Bedard has tallied six points (3G, 3A) in seven games against Nashville, including an active four-game point streak (3G, 2A).

CON AIR

Forward Connor Bedard scored the overtime game-winning goal against Utah on Friday and become the first teenager in franchise history to record multiple overtime goals (Dec. 27, 2023 vs. WPG). Bedard notched his 73rd career assist in the game, which is now the 10th-most helpers by a teenager in NHL history. With his two-point game on Friday (1G, 1A), Bedard also tied Patrick Kane (24) for the second-most multi-point games by a Blackhawks teenager in team history, trailing only Eddie Olczyk (29).

Connor Bedard scores the game-winning goal against Utah in overtime

FRANK THE TANK

On Friday against Utah, Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar became the first rookie in Blackhawks history to score a penalty-shot goal. Nazar is also the first NHL rookie this season to score on a penalty shot. In his last 10 games since Feb. 7, Nazar has recorded five assists and seven points, which each share fourth among all league rookies over that span.

Frank Nazar extends the lead against Utah with penalty shot

KNIGHT TIME

Goaltender Spencer Knight made 36 saves on 39 shots (.923 SV%) against Utah on Friday and joined Jason Stauber, Cam Ward and Ray Emery as the fourth Blackhawks goalie in the last 25 years to win their first two starts with the club. Over his last 14 starts, Knight has a 10-4-0 record, a 2.21 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

Spencer Knight makes big stretch save to keep Chicago within one

