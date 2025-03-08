PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Back-to-Back Against Predators

LAST TIME OUT

Connor Bedard's overtime game-winning goal helped the Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Friday at the United Center. Bedard finished with two points (1G, 1A). Ilya Mikheyev and Frank Nazar each scored once as Wyatt Kaiser also found the back of the net for his third goal of the season. Colton Dach tied a career high and led all skaters with six hits and Spencer Knight made 36 saves on 39 shots (923 SV%) for his second victory as a Blackhawk. Chicago has points in four-straight games

(3-0-1 record).