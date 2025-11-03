PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel West to Take On Kraken

🕒 TIME: 9:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago continues their six-game roadtrip by squaring off against Seattle on Monday night
🕒 TIME: 9:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games against Seattle and has points (1G, 5A) in five of his seven career games against them. Ilya Mikheyev has three goals in five games in Seattle and leads all team skaters with five goals and six points in 10 career games against the Kraken. Forward Andre Burakovsky has recorded two multi-point games (2G, 2A) in three career games against Seattle. He notched 92 points (30G, 62A) in 177 games with the Kraken from 2022-25 and is set to make his first appearance against Seattle since being acquired by the Blackhawks on June 21.
The Blackhawks fell in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers, 3-2, on Saturday evening at Rogers Place. Andre Burakovsky posted two points (1G, 1A). Tyler Bertuzzi scored his third goal of the season on the power play while Connor Bedard and Ryan Greene each tallied an assist. Artyom Levshunov recorded an assist and tied a career high with four blocked shots to lead all skaters. Colton Dach led all team skaters with four hits while Nick Foligno went 5-for-5 (100%) in the faceoff circle and Spencer Knight made 27 saves as Chicago went 1-for-1 (100%) on the power play.
Rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov registered an assist on Saturday night at Edmonton and is riding a career-long three-game point streak (3A). He shares third among all NHL rookies with five assists in 11 games this season and ranks fourth among league rookie blueliners in points. Levshunov also shares second among NHL rookie defensemen with 12 hits in 2025-26.
Against the Oilers, forward Andre Burakovsky posted two points (1G, 1A) and is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 3A). It’s the first time he’s recorded points in three-consecutive games since March 22-27, 2025 with the Seattle Kraken (2G, 2A). He has registered nine points (4G, 5A) in 11 games this season and now shares third on the club in points, ranks fourth in goals and shares fourth in assists.
Chicago forward Connor Bedard tallied an assist on Saturday at Edmonton and is riding a four-game point streak (4G, 4A) and has seven points (3G, 4A) over his last three games. It's his first four-game point streak since April 10-15, 2025 (3G, 4A). Bedard has recorded 15 points (6G, 9A) in 12 games in 2025-26 and ranks first on the team in assists and points, while sharing first in goals.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Nov. 3, 1948: Chicago Stadium hosted the 1948 NHL All-Star Game. Gaye Stewart, Bud Poile and Doug Bentley represented the Black Hawks. The All-Stars won over the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-1. (It was the only instance in league history in which the All-Star Game did not take place in the defending champion’s home stadium).
Nov. 3, 1947: The Black Hawks traded defending Hart winner Max Bentley to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Gaye Stewart, Gus Bodnar, Bud Poile, Bob Goldham and Ernie Dickens.