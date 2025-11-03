PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel West to Take On Kraken

AGAINST SEATTLE

Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games against Seattle and has points (1G, 5A) in five of his seven career games against them. Ilya Mikheyev has three goals in five games in Seattle and leads all team skaters with five goals and six points in 10 career games against the Kraken. Forward Andre Burakovsky has recorded two multi-point games (2G, 2A) in three career games against Seattle. He notched 92 points (30G, 62A) in 177 games with the Kraken from 2022-25 and is set to make his first appearance against Seattle since being acquired by the Blackhawks on June 21.