PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Boston in Back-to-Back

RECAP

Four unanswered goals propelled the Blackhawks to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday evening ... Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski each made their NHL debuts ... Jason Dickinson (1G, 1A), Nick Foligno (1G, 1A) and Corey Perry (2A) each tallied two points ... Ryan Donato and Cole Guttman each scored once ... Andreas Athanasiou, Seth Jones, Alex Vlasic and Bedard all chipped in one assist ... Petr Mrazek made 38 saves on 40 shots (.950 SV%) for his first victory of the season.

VS. BOSTON

Chicago forwards Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall are set to play their first game against Boston since being traded to the Blackhawks on June 26 ... During their last matchup on March 14, Taylor Raddysh posted his first career hat trick, while Boris Katchouk recorded a career-high three points (1G, 2A) ... Mackenzie Entwistle found the back of the net and Tyler Johnson chipped in an assist during a 6-3 Blackhawks victory at the United Center.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW

Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (18 years, 85 days) notched an assist on Tuesday evening and became the youngest player to record a point in his NHL debut since 2013-14 Aleksander Barkov (18 years, 31 days) ... He also became the fourth player to record a point in his Blackhawks debut at age 18 or younger, joining Eddie Olczyk, Steve McCarthy and Dean McAmmond.

COMEBACK KIDS

On Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, the Blackhawks used four unanswered goals to erase a 2-0 deficit ... Last season, Chicago had eight multi-goal comeback wins, the second most in the NHL behind New Jersey (9) ... The victory also marked the second time in Blackhawks history that the club has overcome a multi-goal deficit to win a season-opening game (8-6 victory on Oct. 5, 2006 at NSH).

MRAZEK MOVES

During Tuesday evening’s game, Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek recorded his second-straight 38-save victory against the Penguins (38 saves during 5-2 victory on April 11 at PIT) ... It’s also his third-straight 30+ save victory against Pittsburgh dating back to Mar. 19, 2019 as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.