PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Wild 

PRESEASON FACEOFF

The Blackhawks play their second game of the 2023 preseason on Saturday evening in St. Paul ... The game can be heard on WGN Radio ... During their first preseason game on Thursday, Chicago defeated the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime ... F Andreas Athanasiou scored the game-winning overtime goal ... F Philipp Kurashev also found the back of the net ... F Connor Bedard made his preseason debut and recorded two assists ... D Seth Jones and D Kevin Korchinski each posted an assist ... G Drew Commesso and G Petr Mrazek split the game between the pipes with Commesso making 17 saves and picking up the victory.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Chicago heads to Minnesota for the front end of a back-to-back on Saturday for a 6:00 p.m. game against the Wild, before taking on the Red Wings in Detroit at 6:00 p.m. CT on Sunday ... Chicago then hosts Detroit at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday evening at the United Center.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The Blackhawks have 46 players in training camp including 29 forwards, 12 defensemen and 5 goaltenders ... The Blackhawks opened camp with 55 players.

TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS

Sept. 29 - F Jalen Luypen has been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 29 - D Josh Healey, D Ross MacDougall, D Josh Maniscalco and D Andrew Perrott have all been released from their PTO’s and assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 28 - F Nick Lards, F Martin Misiak and F Alex Pharand have all been returned to their junior clubs ... Sept. 25 -F Jiri Felcman has been returned to the SCL Tigers (National League).