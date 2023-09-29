BLOG: Guttman Feels Ready After Season-Ending Injury Last Season

Guttman played in 14 games with the Blackhawks last season where he recorded four goals and two assists before his season-ending injury. On March 16, the team announced that the forward underwent successful shoulder surgery that kept him out the rest of the season.

Before his exit, Guttman played on a line with Tyler Johnson and Taylor Raddysh. For Johnson, he didn’t know much about him, but became surprised with the way he played.



“This year, I think he’s even gotten better,” Johnson said. “I think he has a lot of confidence and makes those plays. I think him, I and [Raddysh], we enjoy playing with each other and we have some fun with it. It’s been fun so far.”

For Guttman, he watched Johnson play with the Tampa Bay Lightning as he grew up and felt that the two share a similar style of play that allowed the pair create some chemistry.

As he continues to play and train with Johnson and Raddysh, he feels comfortable learning from the two veteran forwards with their knowledge and experience in the league.

“I really like playing with those guys,” Guttman said. “I can learn a lot from them. They been through a lot in this league and just trying to do what I can every day to get better and learn from those guys.”