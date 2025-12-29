Brazeau has hat trick, Penguins cruise past Blackhawks

Nick Foligno, Wyatt Kaiser and Tyler Bertuzzi each scored for the Blackhawks (14-18-6), who have lost seven of the past eight games and were coming off a 4-3 shootout victory at Dallas on Saturday.

Spencer Knight made three saves on seven shots before being replaced by Arvid Soderblom at 12:03 of the first period. Soderblom made 12 saves on 15 shots before Knight returned to start the third period and made two saves on two shots.

“It was a night their chances went in in the first and our chances didn’t,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “Then you’re just digging yourself out of a hole that’s difficult to dig out of. We probably had more quality chances for than we did last night, especially in that first part. We probably gave up similar stuff. They went in and ours didn’t. That’s hockey.”

Mantha put the Penguins ahead 1-0 at 1:38 of the first period. He scored on a turnaround shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle after Kaiser fanned on the puck.

“I think it’s huge,” Shea said of getting an early first goal. “The first period can go one or two ways. I think that line was incredible down low. They managed the puck and kind of dominated the first five or six shifts they had. They definitely got it going for us.”

Rust made it 2-0 at 7:19, firing a wrist shot past Knight from the left circle after taking a feed from Sidney Crosby.

The Penguins went ahead 3-0 at 8:20 when Brazeau scored on a snap shot from in close after getting a pass from behind the net from Mantha.

Rust scored his second of the period at 12:03, moving into the right circle and putting a wrist shot past Knight’s blocker with Penguins forward Connor Dewar providing a screen in front. Knight was pulled following Rust's goal, the fourth Penguins score of the period.

Foligno, who returned from injury after missing the past 19 games, put the Blackhawks on the board 4-1 at 10:50 of the second period. The Chicago captain backhanded the rebound of Colton Dach's shot from the slot past Silovs to for his first goal of the season.

“I was excited to get back with the group, obviously,” Foligno said. “You hate being away, especially with some of the injuries we had after just wanting to help this group move forward. So you do your best you can with being out, but it’s nice to get back and get healthy. I give the trainers a lot of credit for working back.”