RELEASE: Blackhawks Return Felcman to SCL Tigers

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that forward Jiri Felcman has been returned to the SCL Tigers of the National League.
The current training camp roster has 54 players, including 33 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders.
