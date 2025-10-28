PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Senators in Home Ice Matchup

Chicago hosts Ottawa on Tuesday night at the United Center in first of two meetings this season

By Blackhawks.com Staff
AGAINST OTTAWA

The Blackhawks host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday evening for the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago is 12-1-1 in their last 14 games against the Senators. Ryan Donato has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games against Ottawa. Forward Andre Burakovsky has notched points (2G, 8A) in six of his last nine games against Ottawa and leads the Blackhawks with 10 assists in 20 career games against them. Goaltender Spencer Knight owns a 3-1-0 career record against the Senators, with wins in three-straight starts and one shutout.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell to Los Angeles Kings, 3-1, on Sunday evening at the United Center. The loss snaps Chicago’s point streak at five games (4-0-1). Connor Bedard scored his third goal of the season and posted a career-high 10 faceoff wins (10/16; 62.5%) while Ilya Mikheyev recorded an assist, two hits and two takeaways. Nick Foligno led all skaters with four hits. Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves on 21 shots (.905 SV%) and Chicago penalty-killers went 3-for-3 (100%) against the Kings.

BED AND BREAKFAST

Forward Connor Bedard opened the scoring on Sunday against Los Angeles and has recorded eight points (3G, 5A) in nine games in 2025-26. He shares second on the team in assists and points and third in goals.

Connor Bedard opens the scoring against the Kings

FLIG OF THE WRIST

Against the Kings, captain Nick Foligno led all game skaters with four hits and ranks second on the club with 15 hits in six games this season. He is currently one point shy of 600 for his NHL career, having recorded 599 points (247G, 352A) in 1,239 games. He would become the 53rd American-born skater in NHL history to hit the milestone.

RINZ AND REPEAT

Defenseman Sam Rinzel posted one hit and one blocked shot against Los Angeles and ranks second among all NHL rookies with 13 blocked shots this season and shares second among league rookie defensemen with 11 hits (Artyom Levshunov). He has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in nine games this season and shares fourth among NHL rookie defensemen and ranks first among team blueliners in points.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Oct. 26, 2011: Former Blackhawks Head Coach and General Manager Bob Pulford received the Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States.
Former Blackhawks forward Pit Martin ranks first in team history with 41 assists and 63 points in 49 games against Los Angeles. He also ranks second with 22 goals.

