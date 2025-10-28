PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Senators in Home Ice Matchup

AGAINST OTTAWA

The Blackhawks host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday evening for the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago is 12-1-1 in their last 14 games against the Senators. Ryan Donato has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games against Ottawa. Forward Andre Burakovsky has notched points (2G, 8A) in six of his last nine games against Ottawa and leads the Blackhawks with 10 assists in 20 career games against them. Goaltender Spencer Knight owns a 3-1-0 career record against the Senators, with wins in three-straight starts and one shutout.