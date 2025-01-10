PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Red Wings on the Road

QUITE FRANKLY

Frank Nazar scored his first goal of the season against the Avalanche and has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games for the first time in his NHL career. Nazar was named to the 2025 AHL All-Star on Wednesday afternoon. With Nazar's goal, Chicago now has 11 goals this season from players age 20 or younger which is tied with Utah for the fifth most among all teams.