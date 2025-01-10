PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Red Wings on the Road

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
The Blackhawks travel to Detroit to finish off the season series against the club. More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago opens back-to-back games against Detroit before returning home on Saturday
The Blackhawks are 15-9-1 in their last 25 games against Detroit since the 2015-16 season. Chicago is also 4-3-0 in their last seven games at Little Caesars Arena. Blackhawks forward Ilya Mikheyev has seven points (2G, 5A) in nine career games against the Red Wings while Tyler Bertuzzi appeared in 305 games with Detroit from 2016-23, posting 202 points (88G, 114A), including a 30-goal season in 2021-22.
Two points from Connor Bedard (1G, 1A) helped the Blackhawks to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at the United Center. Frank Nazar scored his first career game-winning goal. Ilya Mikheyev also found the back of the net for his eighth goal of the season. Colton Dach recorded an assist for his first NHL point while Tyler Bertuzzi, Seth Jones and Teuvo Teravainen each notched an assist. Petr Mrazek made 35 saves on 36 shots (.972 SV%) for his eighth win of the
Forward Connor Bedard notched two points (1G, 1A) against Colorado and has points (4G, 7A) in a career-long eight-straight games. It's the longest active point streak in the NHL. The only Blackhawks teenagers to achieve longer streaks are Jonathan Toews (10 GP) and Eddie Olczyk (9 GP). His assist also tied Patrick Kane (65) for the second-most assists by a teenager in Blackhawks history behind Olczyk (80).
Frank Nazar scored his first goal of the season against the Avalanche and has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games for the first time in his NHL career. Nazar was named to the 2025 AHL All-Star on Wednesday afternoon. With Nazar's goal, Chicago now has 11 goals this season from players age 20 or younger which is tied with Utah for the fifth most among all teams.
Forward Tyler Bertuzzi recorded an assist on Wednesday and has points (3G, 1A) in a season-long four-straight games. It's his first four-game point streak since the 2023-24 campaign. Bertuzzi now shares third on the club with 22 points (14G, 8A) in 41 games this season. He also has four points (3G, 1A) over his last three games against Colorado.