PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blue Jackets in Columbus

RECAP

Despite outshooting Buffalo 26-20 in the game, Chicago dropped a 3-2 decision to the Sabres on Sunday evening at the United Center ... Philipp Kurashev posted two points (1G, 1A) ... Taylor Raddysh buried his third goal of the season ... Connor Bedard, Nick Foligno and Lukas Reichel each chipped in an assist ... Connor Murphy registered a game-high five blocked shots and leads the team with 43 blocked shots on the season.

VS. COLUMBUS

The Blackhawks are 14-7-1 in their last 22 games against the Blue Jackets since the start of the 2015-16 season ... Chicago is also 7-1-0 in their last eight games at Nationwide Arena ... A former captain of the Blue Jackets, Nick Foligno posted 334 points (142G, 192A) in 599 games with Columbus ... During their last meeting on Dec. 31, 2022, Isaak Phillips recorded an assist for his first career NHL point during a 4-1 loss at Nationwide Arena.

PHIL OF RIGHTS

Chicago forward Philipp Kurashev tallied two points (1G, 1A) on Sunday and now has points (2G, 2A) in three-straight games ... It’s the first time Kurashev has registered points in three-consecutive games since Nov. 16-20, 2022 (1G, 2A) ... He also has six points (2G, 4A) over his last five games ... Kurashev ranks second on the team with ten points (4G, 6A) in ten games this season.

NICK AND MORTY

Nick Foligno notched an assist against the Sabres and now shares first on the team with seven assists ... He also shares third on the team nine points (2G, 7A) in 16 games this season ... Foligno is currently three games shy of 1,100 for his NHL career ... He would become just the sixth skater selected in the 2006 NHL Draft to appear in 1,100 NHL games.

THE YOUNGLINGS

Lukas Reichel posted an assist on Sunday and now has three points (1G, 2A) over his last four games ... Additionally, Blackhawks rookie forward Connor Bedard added an assist on Sunday and continues to lead all NHL rookies with nine goals and 15 points (9G, 6A) in 16 games this season ... Chicago has 11 goals by players age 21 or younger this season, which ranks second in the NHL behind Anaheim (15).