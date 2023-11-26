News Feed

TAKEAWAYS: Korchinski Produces Overtime Winner Against Toronto

FEATURE: Jimmy Heintzelman Set for 1,500th Career Game 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Friday Afternoon Contest with Maple Leafs

RELEASE: Hall to Miss Rest of Season, Athanasiou to IR

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat in Columbus

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blue Jackets in Columbus

BLOG: Korchinski Makes Appearance on First Power Play Unit

PROSPECTS: Dach Produced First AHL Hat Trick Over the Weekend 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Come Up Short to Sabres

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Sabres for Hockey Fight Cancer Night

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Zaitsev from Non-Roster

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks’ Offense Taking Step in ‘Right Direction’ with Production Effort

BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare to Set into ‘Game Shape’ with Upcoming Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 19

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Struggle in Offensive Zone in Defeat to Lightning

BLOG: Blackhawks Continue to Shake Up Power Play Ahead of Matchup Against Lightning 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos from IceHogs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to United Center to Face Lightning

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blues at United Center

Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato has 12 points (5G, 7A) in 19 career games against St. Louis

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 1:00 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+/Hulu

Chicago looks to build off their win on Friday afternoon as they prepare to face the St. Louis Blues.

RECAP

Jason Dickinson’s first career hat trick propelled the Blackhawks to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon at the United Center ... Chicago now shares second in the league with three multi-goal comeback wins this season ... Kevin Korchinski buried the overtime game-winning goal ... Philipp Kurashev tallied an assist and extended his career-long point streak (2G, 4A) to five games ... Connor Bedard added an assist and extended his career-long point streak (1G, 3A) to four games ... Making his season debut with the Blackhawks, Joey Anderson added an assist ... Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves for his second victory over Toronto this season.

VS. ST. LOUIS

The Blackhawks are 16-8-5 in their last 29 games against the Blues at the United Center since 2010-11 ... Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato has 12 points (5G, 7A) in 19 career games against St. Louis, including points (3G, 6A) in eight of his last nine and in his last four straight (2G, 2A) ... During their last meeting on March 30, Tyler Johnson (1G, 1A) and Taylor Raddysh (2A) each tallied two points, while Boris Katchouk also found the back of the net during a 5-3 loss to the Blues at the United Center.

JASON JAR

Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson recorded his first career hat trick and second career multi-goal game on Sunday vs. Toronto ... He now has five goals and seven points over his last six games ... Dickinson now ranks second on the team with six goals and third among all Blackhawks’ skaters with 11 points in 18 games this season.

KEVIN?!

Rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski buried his second career goal and first career overtime game-winning goal on Friday afternoon ... Korchinski became the fourth-youngest defenseman in NHL history to score an overtime goal, joining Sylvain Cote, Cam Fowler and Zach Werenski ... He also became the fourth Blackhawks rookie defenseman to score an overtime goal, joining Brent Seabrook, Lasse Kukkonen and Gord Fraser.

PHILLIN’ STATION

Forward Philipp Kurashev added an assist on Friday and has extended his career-long point streak to five games (2G, 4A) ... He now leads the team with eight assists in 12 games this season, while his 12 points rank second among all Blackhawks’ skaters.