LAST TIME OUT

Chicago fell 6-4 to the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Connor Bedard (1G, 2A) and Tyler Bertuzzi (2G, 1A) each tallied three points. Taylor Hall and Teuvo Teravainen each posted two assists. Ilya Mikheyev scored once and how has goals (5G, 1A) in a career-long four-straight games. Connor Murphy led all skaters with six blocked shots and now ranks seventh in the league with 84 blocked shots this season. Seth Jones returned to the lineup from injury and led all game skaters with 26:42 of time on ice.