PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Face Wild

TIME: 7:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
The Blackhawks and Wild meet on Monday for the third of four neetings this season. More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago returns to Minnesota take on the Wild for the third time this season
Teuvo Teravainen has 13 points (3G, 10A) over his last 11 contests against Minnesota, with points in eight of those 11 games and three multi-point efforts. Pat Maroon played for the Minnesota Wild during the 2023-24 season and registered 16 points (4G, 12A) in 49 games. On Nov. 29 at Excel Energy Center, Ryan Donato scored twice while Connor Bedard, Tyler Bertuzzi and Alex Vlasic each recorded assist during a 3-2 loss to the Wild.
Chicago fell 6-4 to the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Connor Bedard (1G, 2A) and Tyler Bertuzzi (2G, 1A) each tallied three points. Taylor Hall and Teuvo Teravainen each posted two assists. Ilya Mikheyev scored once and how has goals (5G, 1A) in a career-long four-straight games. Connor Murphy led all skaters with six blocked shots and now ranks seventh in the league with 84 blocked shots this season. Seth Jones returned to the lineup from injury and led all game skaters with 26:42 of time on ice.
Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard scored his 30th career goal against Calgary and passed Patrick Kane (29) for the second most by a teenager in Blackhawks history (Eddie Olczyk; 49). Saturday's contest was also the eighth three-point game of his career, which ranks second most by a Blackhawks player before the age of 20 (Patrick Kane; 10). Bedard continues to lead all club skaters with 21 assists and 29 points in 34 games this season.
Against Calgary, forward Teuvo Teravainen recorded two assists and now has 10 points (1G, 9A) in his last four-straight games. It's the first time in his career that Teravainen has registered four-straight multi-point games. He ranks second among all Blackhawks skaters with 16 assists and 23 points in 34 games this season.
Chicago forward Tyler Bertuzzi posted a season-high three points (2G, 1A) against Calgary and ranks second on the club with 10 goals in 34 games this season. He now has points (2G, 2A) in back-to-back games and seven points (5G, 2A) over his last seven games. He also registered two hits on Saturday and ranks fifth among team forwards with 32 hits this season.