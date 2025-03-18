PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Clash with Kraken

BREAKING DON

Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato recorded two assists on Saturday against Vancouver and has assists (3А) in back-to-back games and five helpers over his last five games. He has now registered 22 points (8G, 14A) in 14 games since Feb. 1, which ranks third among all NHL skaters over that span. With his first assist on Saturday, Donato hit the 50-point plateau for the first time in his NHL career.