PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Clash with Kraken

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago returns to home-ice on Tuesday night to face Seattle for the final time this season
During their last meeting at the United Center on Dec. 19, 2024, Ilya Mikheyev scored twice, while Teuvo Teravainen notched two assists. Arvid Soderblom made 26 saves on 27 shots (.963 SV%) during a 3-1 Blackhawks victory over Seattle. Spencer Knight has appeared in two games against Seattle, tallying a 1-1-0 record, a .936 save pecentage and a 2.01 goals-against average. A former member of the Kraken, Ryan Donato posted 58 points (30G, 28A) in 145 games with the team from 2021-23.
Despite outshooting the Canucks 19-15 in the game, the Blackhawks dropped a 6-2 decision to Vancouver on Saturday. Ryan Donato posted two assists while Alex Vlasic and Wyatt Kaiser each found the back of the net. Artyom Levshunov notched an assist for his first NHL point and Teuvo Teravainen also recorded an assist. Jason Dickinson led all skaters with six hits. Frank Nazar went 8-for-11 (72.7%) in the faceoff circle and Chicago penalty killers went a perfect 2-for-2 (100%) on Saturday.
Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato recorded two assists on Saturday against Vancouver and has assists (3А) in back-to-back games and five helpers over his last five games. He has now registered 22 points (8G, 14A) in 14 games since Feb. 1, which ranks third among all NHL skaters over that span. With his first assist on Saturday, Donato hit the 50-point plateau for the first time in his NHL career.
On Saturday against the Canucks, rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov tallied an assist for his first NHL point and became the second skater from the 2024 NHL Draft to record a point. He also recorded a career high four blocked shots to share first among all skaters. Levshunov also logged a career high 22:39 of time on ice against Vancouver, which led the club and ranked second among all game skaters.
Chicago defenseman Alex Vlasic found the back of the net on Saturday and has two goals over his last four games. He also shared first among all skaters with four blocked shots and ranks second on the club with 125 blocked shots this season. In 67 games this season, Vlasic has posted career highs in goals (4), assists (22), points (26), shots on goal (90) and average time on ice per game (23:35).