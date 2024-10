LAST TIME OUT

Though they outshot the Canucks 34-30 in the game, the Blackhawks dropped a 6-3 decision to Vancouver on Tuesday evening at the United Center. Taylor Hall found the back of the net for his 700th career NHL point. Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Donato each scored once. Five other Blackhawks recorded an assist, including Connor Murphy, who now has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games. Wyatt Kaiser led all game skaters with three blocked shots and now ranks second on the club with 18 blocked shots in six games this season.