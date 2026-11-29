🕒 TIME: 1:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: NHL Network
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago closes out a two-game homestand on Sunday afternoon carrying the NHL's longest active winning streak into a matchup with Minnesota
🕒 TIME: 1:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: NHL Network
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
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SPENCER KNIGHT | G | #30
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KIRILL KAPRIZOV | LW | #97
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Stopped 30-of-31 (.968) shots in Friday's win against New York.
He has recorded a 5-1-1 record and .922 save percentage over his last seven appearances.
Leads the league in saves (200) and ranks second in wins (5) since Nov. 12.
Paces all NHL goaltenders in high-danger saves (171) this season.
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Ranks second in the NHL in points (49) and assists (30), while sitting fourth in goals (19).
Has recorded nine points (2G, 7A) over his last five games.
Posted 89 points (45G, 44A) in 78 regular-season games in 2025-26.
Owns 524 points (249G, 275A) across 425 career NHL appearances.
Chicago is 6-1-1 over its last seven games, coming into Sunday’s contest with the NHL’s longest active winning streak (4) ... The Blackhawks share the league lead in wins (6) and points earned (13) since Nov. 12 ... Roman Kantserov paces the team in points (8) and goals (6) during the club’s four-game winning streak ... Over the squad’s last eight games, Sam Rinzel owns the team lead in points (13) and assists (12), while Frank Nazar leads the way in goals (7) ... The Blackhawks are averaging 3.75 goals per game over their last eight outings. In the 18 games prior, the squad averaged 2.17 G/GP.
Andrew Mangiapane scored his first two goals of the season in Friday’s 2-1 win over New York ... Both goals came on the man advantage in the first period, helping him become the first Blackhawks player with multiple power play goals in a single period since Ryan Donato on March 23, 2025 ... The Toronto, Ont. native shares third on the club in power play goals (2) this season ... The 30-year-old forward is up to four points (2G, 2A) across 13 games in 2026-27.
Roman Kantserov was named the NHLPA’s Player of the Week on Friday morning, leading all NHL players in points (8) and goals (6) from Nov. 20-26 ... The 22-year-old paces league rookies in points (20) and goals (15) so far this season. Among all NHL players he shares seventh in goals ... He has the most goals (15) through 26 career games by a Blackhawks skater in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) ... The Magnitogorsk, Russia native has scored 10 goals in November, matching Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik for the most in a calendar month by a Blackhawks rookie ... Kantserov has posted 17 points (12G, 5A) over his last 16 games, scoring at least one point in all but four of those contests.