PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Predators

Connor Bedard became the first rookie this season to hit the 20-point mark (11G, 9A) on Sunday

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 home_
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+/Hulu

The Blackhawks return to the United Center to start a four-game homestand with the first contest against the Nashville Predators.

RECAP

The Blackhawks fell 4-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center ... Defenseman Louis Crevier made his NHL debut ... Taylor Raddysh buried a power play goal for his fourth goal of the season ... Connor Bedard recorded an assist and extended his road point streak to nine games (8G, 5A) ... Tyler Johnson also chipped in an assist ... Jason Dickinson went 10-for-15 (67%) in the faceoff circle ... Jarred Tinordi led all Chicago skaters with three hits and now ranks fourth on the team with 29 hits this season ... Petr Mrazek made 30 saves.

VS. NASHVILLE

A former Predator, Seth Jones was originally drafted by Nashville in the first round (4th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft ... He posted 63 points (15G, 48A) in 199 games with the Predators ... He also has 11 points (1G, 10A) in 22 games against the Predators ... During their last meeting on Nov. 18, Tyler Johnson and Philipp Kurashev each found the back of the net, while Connor Bedard, Jason Dickinson and Jones each recorded an assist during a 4-2 loss to the Predators in Nashville.

CONNOR COOKS

Connor Bedard registered an assist on Sunday in Minnesota and became the first rookie this season to hit the 20-point mark (11G, 9A) ... With the assist, he became the 17th rookie in NHL history to notch a nine-plus road game point streak (8G, 5A) ... He also became the eighth fastest rookie in team history to 20 points (23 GP) ... Bedard currently leads all league first years in goals and points.

CREV THE ENGINE

Blackhawks rookie defenseman Louis Crevier made his NHL debut on Sunday against the Wild, posting two hits and one blocked shot in 15:59 of ice time ... He became the third player listed as 6’8” or taller to appear in a game with the Blackhawks, following John Scott and Viktor Svedberg ... He became the fifth skater selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft to appear in an NHL game.

BLOCK PARTY

On Sunday afternoon, Blackhawks blueliners Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic led all skaters with three blocked shots ... Jones ranks second on the team with 53 blocked shots in 23 games this season, while Vlasic ranks third with 39 blocked shots.

News Feed

PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Named to 2024 World Junior Preliminary Roster

PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Named to 2024 World Junior Preliminary Roster
TAKEAWAYS: Power Play Finds Some Luck Despite Loss to Wild 

TAKEAWAYS: Power Play Finds Some Luck Despite Loss to Wild 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Three-Game Road Trip in Minnesota

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Three-Game Road Trip in Minnesota
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Second Loss in 3-1 Defeat to Jets

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Second Loss in 3-1 Defeat to Jets
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi from IR, Recall Crevier

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi from IR, Recall Crevier
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare to Play Jets

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare to Play Jets
BLOG: Beauvillier Joins Blackhawks Following Recent Trade

BLOG: Beauvillier Joins Blackhawks Following Recent Trade
BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for November 

BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for November 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Red Wings in 5-1 Defeat

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Red Wings in 5-1 Defeat
MEDICAL: Hall Undergoes Successful Surgery

MEDICAL: Hall Undergoes Successful Surgery
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Motor City to Face Red Wings

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Motor City to Face Red Wings
PROSPECTS: Ludwinski Extends Point Streak to 14 Games

PROSPECTS: Ludwinski Extends Point Streak to 14 Games
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Find ‘Winning Mindset” in Victory vs. Kraken

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Find ‘Winning Mindset” in Victory vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Beauvillier from Canucks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Beauvillier from Canucks
BLOG: Bedard Learning from Foligno on First Line in Blackhawks' Morning Skate

BLOG: Bedard Learning from Foligno on First Line in Blackhawks' Morning Skate
NEWS: Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks on Corey Perry

NEWS: Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks on Corey Perry
PREVIEW: Blackhawks End Homestand vs. Kraken

PREVIEW: Blackhawks End Homestand vs. Kraken
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shut Down by Blues 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shut Down by Blues 