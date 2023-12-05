PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Predators

RECAP

The Blackhawks fell 4-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center ... Defenseman Louis Crevier made his NHL debut ... Taylor Raddysh buried a power play goal for his fourth goal of the season ... Connor Bedard recorded an assist and extended his road point streak to nine games (8G, 5A) ... Tyler Johnson also chipped in an assist ... Jason Dickinson went 10-for-15 (67%) in the faceoff circle ... Jarred Tinordi led all Chicago skaters with three hits and now ranks fourth on the team with 29 hits this season ... Petr Mrazek made 30 saves.

VS. NASHVILLE

A former Predator, Seth Jones was originally drafted by Nashville in the first round (4th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft ... He posted 63 points (15G, 48A) in 199 games with the Predators ... He also has 11 points (1G, 10A) in 22 games against the Predators ... During their last meeting on Nov. 18, Tyler Johnson and Philipp Kurashev each found the back of the net, while Connor Bedard, Jason Dickinson and Jones each recorded an assist during a 4-2 loss to the Predators in Nashville.

CONNOR COOKS

Connor Bedard registered an assist on Sunday in Minnesota and became the first rookie this season to hit the 20-point mark (11G, 9A) ... With the assist, he became the 17th rookie in NHL history to notch a nine-plus road game point streak (8G, 5A) ... He also became the eighth fastest rookie in team history to 20 points (23 GP) ... Bedard currently leads all league first years in goals and points.

CREV THE ENGINE

Blackhawks rookie defenseman Louis Crevier made his NHL debut on Sunday against the Wild, posting two hits and one blocked shot in 15:59 of ice time ... He became the third player listed as 6’8” or taller to appear in a game with the Blackhawks, following John Scott and Viktor Svedberg ... He became the fifth skater selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft to appear in an NHL game.

BLOCK PARTY

On Sunday afternoon, Blackhawks blueliners Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic led all skaters with three blocked shots ... Jones ranks second on the team with 53 blocked shots in 23 games this season, while Vlasic ranks third with 39 blocked shots.