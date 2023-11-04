PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Panthers

RECAP

Chicago closed out a two-game road trip with an 8-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday evening at Mullett Arena ... Connor Bedard scored his fourth goal of the season and now leads all Blackhawks’ skaters ... Seth Jones tallied an assist and led all skaters with 23:46 of time on ice ... Rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski also recorded an assist ... A former Coyote, Connor Murphy blocked two shots and now leads the team with 22 blocks in nine games this season.

VS. FLORIDA

The Blackhawks are 18-11-4 in their last 33 games against the Panthers since the start of the 2008-09 season ... Ryan Donato has six points (3G, 3A) in ten career games against the Panthers ... During their last meeting at the United Center, Philipp Kurashev and Taylor Raddysh each found the back of the net, while four other Blackhawks added an assist during 4-2 victory over the Panthers on Oct. 25, 2022.

MEDAL OF CONNOR

Rookie forward Connor Bedard scored 28 seconds into Monday’s game and now has goals (2G) in back-to-back games and goals (3G) in three of his last four games ... His four goals this season currently share first among all NHL rookies ... With his quick goal against Arizona, Bedard became the eighth Blackhawks rookie to score in the opening 30 seconds of a game ... It’s also the seventh fastest goal by a player age 18 or younger in NHL history.

HITS PER SECOND

On Monday evening, Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle led all game skaters with six hits, one shy of his career high (7 hits on Feb. 27, 2022) ... Defenseman Connor Murphy posted five hits, tying a season-high (Oct. 11 vs. BOS and Oct. 19 at COL), and now leads all Blackhawks’ skaters with 24 hits in nine games this season ... His 24 hits also share 19th best among all NHL skaters.

KEVIN ELEVEN

Kevin Korchinski tallied his third assist of the season on Monday and now shares second among all team blueliners with three points in nine games this season ... His three assists also share third among all NHL rookie defensemen ... Among all league rookies who have played in two or more games, Korchinski ranks fourth with an average time on ice per game of 19:49.