TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago is 11-2-1 in their last 14 games against Anaheim and 7-0-1 over their last eight home contests against them. Taylor Hall has an active five-game point streak against Anaheim (2G, 4A) and points in eight of his last nine games against the club (2G, 7A). Pat Maroon played in 204 career games with the Ducks, registering 79 points (26G, 53A) from 2011-16. During their last meeting on Nov. 3, Connor Bedard posted three assists, while Hall notched two assists during a 4-2 victory over the Ducks at Honda Center.