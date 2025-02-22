PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Action with Matchup against Blue Jackets

TERA-BYTE

Forward Teuvo Teravainen posted two points (1G, 1A) against the Blues and has points (1G, 5A) in three-straight games. It’s the second time this season that Teravainen has notched multiple points in three consecutive games and is the first Blackhawks player to do so since Alex DeBrincat during the 2021-22 season. He now ranks second on the club with 28 assists and 40 points in 55 games this season. Teravainen appeared in the 4 Nations Face-Off for Team Finland.