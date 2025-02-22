PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Action with Matchup against Blue Jackets

Chicago returns to the ice Saturday night for a road test in Columbus

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN+
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks are 7-5-0 over their last 12 games against the Blue Jackets and 7-2-0 over their last nine road games at Nationwide Arena. Nick Foligno appeared in 599 regular-season games with the Blue Jackets from 2012-21, totaling 334 points (142G, 192A). Connor Bedard has four points (2G, 2A) in three games against Columbus. During their last meeting on Dec. 1, Bedard posted two points (1G,1A), while Craig Smith and Foligno each scored during a 6-3 loss at the United Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Chicago fell 6-5 in a 10-round shooutout on Feb. 8 against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Ilya Mikheyev recorded a season-high three points (1G, 2A). Nick Foligno (2A), Alec Martinez (1G, 1A) and Teuvo Teravainen (1G, 1A) each recorded two points. Ryan Donato and Craig Smith each scored while Alex Vlasic notched an assist and has helpers (3A) in back-to-back games. Connor Bedard and Patrick Maroon each tallied an assist as Arvid Soderblom made 35 saves and went 9-for-10 in the shootout.

TERA-BYTE

Forward Teuvo Teravainen posted two points (1G, 1A) against the Blues and has points (1G, 5A) in three-straight games. It’s the second time this season that Teravainen has notched multiple points in three consecutive games and is the first Blackhawks player to do so since Alex DeBrincat during the 2021-22 season. He now ranks second on the club with 28 assists and 40 points in 55 games this season. Teravainen appeared in the 4 Nations Face-Off for Team Finland.

PANERA BEDARD

Connor Bedard recorded an assist against St. Louis and has points (1G, 3A) in three-straight games and five points (2G, 3A) over his last five games. His assist was the 72nd helper of his NHL career, which ties him with Bobby Carpenter and Brian Bellows for the tenth-most assists by a teenager in NHL history. He now has 32 points (12G, 20A) over his last 32 games since Dec. 1

BREAKING DON

Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato scored against the Blues on Feb. 8 and has goals (4G) in three-straight games and points (4G, 4A) in four-consecutive games. Versus St. Louis, Donato also shared first among all game skaters with six shots on goal and ranks second on the team with 124 shots on goal in 53 games this season.

