PREVIEW: Blackhawks Rematch Against Stars in Sunday Night Contest

RECAP

The Blackhawks fell 5-4 in overtime to the Dallas Stars on Friday evening at American Airlines Center ... Tyler Johnson buried two goals ... Jason Dickinson (1G, 1A) and Cole Guttman (1G, 1A) each recorded two points ... Anthony Beauvillier chipped in an assist and has points (1G, 2A) in three-straight games ... Philipp Kurashev notched an assist and also has helpers (4A) in three-consecutive games ... Connor Murphy added an assist and posted a game-high five hits ... Three other Blackhawks recorded an assist in the game.

VS. DALLAS

Chicago closes out consecutive games against the Stars on Sunday evening ... It’s the second of four meetings between the two teams this season ... The Blackhawks are 15-11-6 in their last 32 games against Dallas since 2016-17 ... Chicago is also 6-4-2 in their last 12 games at American Airlines Center ... A former Star, Jason Dickinson has six points (2G, 4A) in seven games against Dallas, including points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games.

GOAL GUTTMAN

Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman tallied a goal and an assist on Friday for his first career NHL multi-point game ... He now has three points (2G, 1A) over his last four games ... Guttman has recorded three goals and five points in 16 games with the Blackhawks this season and is now one goal shy of tying his single-season career-high (4G in 2022-23).

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT

Forward Tyler Johnson scored two goals against the Stars and now has three goals over his last four games ... He is currently riding a three-game point streak against Dallas (3G, 1A) ... Johnson now ranks third on the team with nine goals in 34 games this season ... Among all active undrafted NHL players, Johnson ranks fourth with 185 career goals.

JASON JAR

On Friday against Dallas, Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson registered two points (1G, 1A) and now has four points (3G, 1A) over his last four games ... He now ranks second on the team with 12 goals ... With 18 points (12G, 6A) in 35 games