DON OF A NEW DAY

Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato notched an assist on Thursday and now has points (5G, 3A) in six of his last seven games. Donato is up to 10 points (7G, 3A) in 13 games this season, which ranks second among all club skaters. His 10 points through the first 15 games are the most he's recorded to start a season in his career. Donato has scored six of his seven goals this season on the road, which is tied for second most among all players, trailing Sam Reinhart (7).