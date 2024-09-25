PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Preseason at Home Against Red Wings

PRESEASON FACEOFF

This marks the fourth consecutive season Chicago begins their preseason campaign on home ice at the United Center. Last year, Chicago opened with a 2-1 OT victory over the St. Louis Blues, where forward Connor Bedard made his mark with two assists in his NHL preseason debut. His well-timed pass to Andreas Athanasiou in overtime sealed the win, while Philipp Kurashev netted the other goal.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The Blackhawks currently have 49 players in training camp including 29 forwards, 14 defensemen and six goaltenders. The Blackhawks opened camp with 53 players.

TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS

Forwards Martin Misiak (Erie Otters), Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves) and Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs), along with defenseman Ty Henry (Erie Otters) have been returned to their respective junior teams.