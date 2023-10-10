News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Anderson to Rockford

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Monday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 

RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford

FEATURE: Korchinski 'Ready to Go' as an NHL Pro

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Wednesday

TAKEAWAYS: Perry Notches Two Goals in Win Against Red Wings

MEDICAL: Donato to Miss Game Against Red Wings

SPOTLIGHT: Highlighting Blackhawks Voices During Hispanic Heritage Month

MEDICAL: Athanasiou to Miss Morning Skate on Tuesday

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Red Wings 

RELEASE: Trio Assigned to Rockford

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins

Connor Bedard will make his season debut tonight in Pittsburgh

By Kara Keating
TIME: 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+

The Next Chapter Begins Tonight

REGULAR SEASON FACEOFF

The Blackahwks open the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Pittsburgh ... This marks the sixth-straight season that Chicago will open the season on the road ... The Blackhawks open the year on a five-game road trip that includes games against Pittsburgh, Boston, Montreal, Toronto and Colorado ... Chicago’s home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 21 against Vegas at the United Center.

VS. PITTSBURGH

The Blackhawks are 16-4-3 in their last 23 games against Pittsburgh since 2005-06 ... Chicago is also 6-1-1 in their last eight games against the Penguins in Pittsburgh since 2014-15 ... During their last meeting on April 11, Mackenzie Entwistle, Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Johnson and Connor Murphy all found the back of the net ... Jason Dickinson, Seth Jones, Wyatt Kaiser and Nikita Zaitsev all added an assist during a 5-2 Blackhawks victory in Pittsburgh.

WELCOME TO CHICAGO

In the offseason, the Blackhawks welcomed forwards Ryan Donato, Nick Foligno, Tayor Hall and Corey Perry ... Combined, the newcomers have amassed 3,485 games played, 961 goals, 1,275 assists and 2,236 points.

HAWKS HIT THE JACKPOT

Back in May, the Blackhawks won the NHL Draft Lottery and obtained the first overall pick for just the second time in franchise history ... It was Chicago’s first time with the top overall selection since taking Patrick Kane with the first pick in the 2007 NHL Draft ... With the first overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard ... Bedard (18 years, 85 days on Oct. 10) could become the fifth-youngest player in franchise history at the time of his NHL debut and youngest since Eddie Olczyk (18 years, 56 days on Oct. 11, 1984).

ANDREAS THE GIANT

Blackhawks forward Andreas Athanasiou finished the 2022-23 season with points (2G, 5A) in four consecutive games ... Additionally, he tallied 12 points (6G, 6A) over his last eight games to close out the year ... Against Pittsburgh on April 11, Athanasiou buried a game-winning goal, which was a team best fourth game-winning goal of the season.