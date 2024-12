TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks went 2-0-0 against the Maple Leafs during the 2023- 24 campaign and are 11-2-4 over their last 17 contests against them. Petr Mrazek played in Toronto during the 2021-22 season, going 12-6-0 with a 3.34 goals-against average and .888 save percentage. During their last meeting with Toronto on Nov. 24, 2023, Jason Dickinson notched a hat trick, while Connor Bedard, Joey Anderson and Philipp Kurashev each posted an assist during a 4-3 overtime victory.