PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Keep Momentum Going Against Kings

AGAINST LOS ANGELES

Chicago went 2-1-0 against the Kings during the 2024-25 season and have points in three of their last four games against them (2-1-1). Forward Tyler Bertuzzi is riding a four-game point streak (1G, 4A) against the Kings and has points (4G, 5A) in seven of his last nine games against them. Teuvo Teravainen has assists (3A) in back-to-back games against Los Angeles and has recorded 13 points (5G, 8A) over his last 12 games against the club. Ryan Donato has points (2G, 3A) in three of his last four games against Los Angeles.