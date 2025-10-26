PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Keep Momentum Going Against Kings

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago takes on Los Angeles at the United Center in Sunday night matchup
🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago went 2-1-0 against the Kings during the 2024-25 season and have points in three of their last four games against them (2-1-1). Forward Tyler Bertuzzi is riding a four-game point streak (1G, 4A) against the Kings and has points (4G, 5A) in seven of his last nine games against them. Teuvo Teravainen has assists (3A) in back-to-back games against Los Angeles and has recorded 13 points (5G, 8A) over his last 12 games against the club. Ryan Donato has points (2G, 3A) in three of his last four games against Los Angeles.
The Blackhawks defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, on Thursday night at Benchmark International Arena where Ryan Donato scored two goals, including his second-straight game-winning goal. Frank Nazar tallied two points (1G, 1A) while Teuvo Teravainen recorded two assists and Tyler Bertuzzi posted an assist. Connor Murphy led all skaters with a season-high four-blocked shots, Landon Slaggert notched a career-high five hits and Spencer Knight made 29 saves on 31 shots (.935 SV%) for his third win of the season.
Forward Ryan Donato posted two goals on Thursday at Tampa Bay and is riding a five-game point streak (5G, 2A). Donato’s current five-game point streak is his longest since Feb. 23-March 3 of last season (3G, 5A). He’s also logged goals (5G) in four-straight games, tying his career-long goal streak from Dec. 13-20, 2022 with Seattle (4G). Donato has notched seven points (5G, 2A) in eight games this season and leads the club in goals, while sharing third in points.
Teuvo Teravainen notched two assists on Thursday at Tampa Bay and has tallied eight points (1G, 7A) in eight games this season. He now leads the team in assists, while ranking second among all club skaters in points. Thursday’s game also marked Teravainen’s third multi-point game of the season and 120th of his NHL career.
The Blackhawks defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, on Thursday evening and are riding a five-game point streak (4-0-1) and have points in six of their last seven games (4-1-2). It’s Chicago’s first five-game point streak since March 1-8 of last season (3-0-2). The Blackhawks currently share fifth in the NHL with 18 goals scored at 5-on-5 this season and are one of only six teams in the Western Conference with a positive goal differential (+5).
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Oct. 26, 2011: Former Blackhawks Head Coach and General Manager Bob Pulford received the Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States.
Former Blackhawks forward Pit Martin ranks first in team history with 41 assists and 63 points in 49 games against Los Angeles. He also ranks second with 22 goals.