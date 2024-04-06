PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Stars to Open Back-to-Back Weekend

Chicago returns to the United Center to take on Dallas in final meeting of the season

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 home_

TIME: 2:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks face the Stars on Saturday afternoon for their fourth and final meeting of the season.

TODAY'S MATCHUP

Chicago is 15-12-7 in their last 34 games against Dallas since 2016-17. A former Star, Jason Dickinson has six points (2G, 4A) in nine career games against Dallas, including three points (1G, 2A) over his last four games against the club. During their last meeting at the United Center on Jan. 13, the Blackhawks dropped a 3-1 decision to the Stars, despite outshooting the Stars 35-30 in the game.

🎈Gameday Goes Animated 🏒

In collaboration with NHL, an alternate animated presentation of Blackhawks game vs. Dallas Stars for all ages celebrating ‘Tommy Hawk’s Birthday Party’ will air at 2:30 p.m. CT on NBCSCH+

BED OF ROSES

Rookie forward Connor Bedard notched his 37th assist of the season against the Islanders and tied Bill Hay (37 in 1959-60) for the sixth-most assists in a season by a Blackhawks rookie. With the helper, Bedard now has four assists over his last five games and 15 points (4G, 11A) over his last 11 contests. On Tuesday, Bedard was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for March, after tallying 17 points (4G, 13A) in 14 games during the month. It’s the third time this season that Bedard has earned the recognition.

BIG SHOES TO PHIL

Against the Islanders, Chicago forward Philipp Kurashev chipped in an assist and now has six points (2G, 4A) over his last five games and 15 points (5G, 10A) over his last 11 games. His 112 career NHL points (39G, 73A) rank 10th among all skaters selected in the 2018 NHL Draft.

JASONRY WORK

Jason Dickinson found the back of the net on Tuesday and now has three goals over his last four games. He also now shares first on the club with a career-high 21 goals in 75 games this season. Dickinson shared first among all game skaters with three blocked shots against the Islanders and continues to lead all club forwards with 66 blocked shots this season.

