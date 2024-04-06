PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Stars to Open Back-to-Back Weekend

TIME: 2:30 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks face the Stars on Saturday afternoon for their fourth and final meeting of the season.

TODAY'S MATCHUP

Chicago is 15-12-7 in their last 34 games against Dallas since 2016-17. A former Star, Jason Dickinson has six points (2G, 4A) in nine career games against Dallas, including three points (1G, 2A) over his last four games against the club. During their last meeting at the United Center on Jan. 13, the Blackhawks dropped a 3-1 decision to the Stars, despite outshooting the Stars 35-30 in the game.