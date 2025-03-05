PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Senators on Wednesday Night

LAST TIME OUT

Goaltender Spencer Knight made 41 saves on 42 shots (.976 SV%) to help the Blackhawks to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday evening. Ryan Donato (1G, 1A), Ilya Mikheyev (1G, 1A) and Teuvo Teravainen (2A) each posted two points. Andreas Athanasiou scored his first goal of the season. Ethan Del Mastro found the back of the net and has two goals over his last three games. Alec Martinez also scored and has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games. The Blackhawks scored the first goal of the game for the 34th time this season, which ranks fourth in the NHL.