PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Senators on Wednesday Night

TIME: 6:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago squares off against Ottawa in first meeting between the two teams this season
The Blackhawks take on the Ottawa Senators for the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. Chicago is 17-3-1 in their last 21 games against the Senators since 2010-11. During their last meeting at the United Center on Feb. 17, 2024, Connor Bedard posted two points (1G, 1A), while Nick Foligno also found the back of the net during a 3-2 victory over the Senators.
Goaltender Spencer Knight made 41 saves on 42 shots (.976 SV%) to help the Blackhawks to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday evening. Ryan Donato (1G, 1A), Ilya Mikheyev (1G, 1A) and Teuvo Teravainen (2A) each posted two points. Andreas Athanasiou scored his first goal of the season. Ethan Del Mastro found the back of the net and has two goals over his last three games. Alec Martinez also scored and has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games. The Blackhawks scored the first goal of the game for the 34th time this season, which ranks fourth in the NHL.
Goaltender Spencer Knight made 41 saves on 42 shots (.976 SV%) on Monday against Los Angeles and collected his first victory as a Blackhawk. With his 41 saves, Knight became the fourth goaltender to post 40-plus saves in their Blackhawks debut, following Ed Belfour, Jeff Glass and Gilles Meloche. Over his last 10 games, Knight has posted a 7-2-0 record, a 1.59 goals-against average, a 943 save percentage and one shutout.
Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen recorded two assists against the Kings and has points (2G, 6A) in a season-long five-straight games and 14 points (3G, 11A) over his last nine games since Feb. 5. His 11 helpers since Feb. 5 lead all NHL skaters over that span. With his two points on Monday, Teravainen leads all club skaters with 14 multi-point games this season.
On Monday against Los Angeles, forward Ilya Mikheyev registered two points (1G, 1A) and now has points (2G, 2A) in three-straight games and seven points (3G, 4A) over his last seven games. His 12 goals in 59 games this season share fifth on the club. Against LA, he also shared first among all skaters with two takeaways and shares fifth on the club with 16 takeaways this season.