PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Senators in Saturday Matinee

CON AIR

Rookie forward Connor Bedard returned to the lineup on Thursday and registered his 19th assist of the season, which ranks second among all Chicago skaters. He now leads all NHL rookies with 34 points (15G, 19A) in 40 games on the season. Chicago rookies have combined for 65 points during the 2023-24 campaign, which leads all NHL clubs, while team first years rank second in the league with a combined 22 goals.

PHILLIN’ PHINE

Against Pittsburgh, Philipp Kurashev scored his ninth goal of the season, matching his career high (2022-23). He now has points (1G, 4A) in four-straight games. It’s his second-longest point streak of the season (2G, 4A in 5GP from Nov. 16-24). Kurashev now ranks second on the team with 29 points (9G, 20A) in 47 games this season.

SAINT NICK

Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno tallied an assist on Thursday and now ranks fourth on the club with 11 helpers in 47 games this season. Foligno has now registered points (2G, 2A) in four-consecutive games. It’s his longest point streak of the campaign.