PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Senators in Saturday Matinee

TODAY'S MATCHUP
The Blackhawks are 16-2-1 in their last 19 games against the Senators since 2010-11. Chicago is also 11-1-0 in their last 12 games vs. Ottawa at the United Center. A former Senator, Nick Foligno posted 148 points (61G, 87A) in 351 games with Ottawa from 2007-12. Foligno has also recorded 13 points (7G, 6A) in 25 games against the Senators. During their last meeting in Chicago on Mar. 6, 2023, Seth Jones scored twice, Jason Dickinson, Philipp Kurashev and Lukas Reichel each found the back of the net during a 5-0 victory.