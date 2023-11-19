News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Zaitsev from Non-Roster

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks’ Offense Taking Step in ‘Right Direction’ with Production Effort

BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare to Set into ‘Game Shape’ with Upcoming Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 19

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Struggle in Offensive Zone in Defeat to Lightning

BLOG: Blackhawks Continue to Shake Up Power Play Ahead of Matchup Against Lightning 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos from IceHogs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to United Center to Face Lightning

BLOG: Reichel Joins Top Power Play Unit in Practice 

MEDICAL: Zaitsev to Miss Practice on Wednesday

PROSPECTS: Basse Records Third Shutout, Gajan Leads USHL Goaltending 

BLOG: Blackhawks ‘Can Learn from Negatives’ in Spilt Weekend in Florida

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard’s ‘Game Breaker’ Mentality Continues to Shine for Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for Sunday Matinee in Florida

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Tinordi on IR

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard, Korchinski Ignite Spark in Win Over Lightning 

BLOG: Kurashev Finding Role Within Blackhawks’ First Line

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Tampa to Face Lightning

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Sabres for Hockey Fight Cancer Night

The Blackhawks are 16-2-2 in their last 20 games against the Sabres since 2010-11

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+/Hulu

Chicago enters the second game of its' back-to-back against Buffalo.

RECAP

Chicago fell to the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena ... Philipp Kurashev buried his third goal of the season ... Tyler Johnson also found the back of the net and now ranks second on the team with five goals on the year ... Seth Jones tallied an assist and is now one helper away from 300 for his NHL career ... Connor Bedard and Jason Dickinson each chipped in an assist ... Nick Foligno led all game skaters with a season-high six hits, while Reese Johnson registered five hits ... Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.

VS. BUFFALO

The Blackhawks are 16-2-2 in their last 20 games against the Sabres since 2010-11 ... Chicago is also 11-1-0 in their last 12 games against Buffalo at the United Center since 2008-09 ... During their last meeting on Jan. 17, Seth Jones recorded three points (2G,1A), including the overtime game-winning goal ... Philipp Kurashev also recorded three points (1G, 2A), while Tyler Johnson chipped in two assists during a 4-3 Chicago victory at the United Center.

PHILLY CHEESE

Playing in his 200th career NHL game on Saturday, Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev found the back of the net and has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games
... He also has four points (1G, 3A) over his last four games and eight points (3G, 5A) in nine games this season ... Since debuting with Chicago during the 2020-21 campaign, Kurashev’s 200 games played rank second among all Blackhawks’ skaters (Connor Murphy 202 GP).

CONNOR COOKS

Rookie forward Connor Bedard posted an assist against the Predators and now has seven points (4G, 3A) over his last four games ... In the month of November, Bedard has tallied eight points (5G, 3A) in six games, which leads all Blackhawks’ skaters and league rookies ... He also leads all NHL first years with nine goals and 14 points (9G, 5A) in 15 games this season.

THE AMAZON JASON

Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson recorded an assist on Saturday against Nashville and now has points (1G, 2A) in three-straight games ... It’s his longest
point streak of the season and first three-game point streak since Jan. 26, 2022-Feb. 7, 2023 (3G, 1A) ... He also has five points (1G, 4A) over his last six games.