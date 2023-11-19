PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Sabres for Hockey Fight Cancer Night

RECAP

Chicago fell to the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena ... Philipp Kurashev buried his third goal of the season ... Tyler Johnson also found the back of the net and now ranks second on the team with five goals on the year ... Seth Jones tallied an assist and is now one helper away from 300 for his NHL career ... Connor Bedard and Jason Dickinson each chipped in an assist ... Nick Foligno led all game skaters with a season-high six hits, while Reese Johnson registered five hits ... Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.

VS. BUFFALO

The Blackhawks are 16-2-2 in their last 20 games against the Sabres since 2010-11 ... Chicago is also 11-1-0 in their last 12 games against Buffalo at the United Center since 2008-09 ... During their last meeting on Jan. 17, Seth Jones recorded three points (2G,1A), including the overtime game-winning goal ... Philipp Kurashev also recorded three points (1G, 2A), while Tyler Johnson chipped in two assists during a 4-3 Chicago victory at the United Center.

PHILLY CHEESE

Playing in his 200th career NHL game on Saturday, Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev found the back of the net and has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games

... He also has four points (1G, 3A) over his last four games and eight points (3G, 5A) in nine games this season ... Since debuting with Chicago during the 2020-21 campaign, Kurashev’s 200 games played rank second among all Blackhawks’ skaters (Connor Murphy 202 GP).

CONNOR COOKS

Rookie forward Connor Bedard posted an assist against the Predators and now has seven points (4G, 3A) over his last four games ... In the month of November, Bedard has tallied eight points (5G, 3A) in six games, which leads all Blackhawks’ skaters and league rookies ... He also leads all NHL first years with nine goals and 14 points (9G, 5A) in 15 games this season.

THE AMAZON JASON

Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson recorded an assist on Saturday against Nashville and now has points (1G, 2A) in three-straight games ... It’s his longest

point streak of the season and first three-game point streak since Jan. 26, 2022-Feb. 7, 2023 (3G, 1A) ... He also has five points (1G, 4A) over his last six games.