LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday evening at Honda Center. Connor Bedard notched three assists. Taylor Hall posted two helpers. Ryan Donato, Seth Jones and Teuvo Teravainen each scored once. Isaak Phillips also found the back of the net for his first goal of the season. Three Blackhawks posted an assist, including Alex Vlasic, who now has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games and three over his last four games. Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves on 40 shots for his first victory of the season.