PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Kings in Thursday Night Matchup

Chicago faces Los Angeles at the United Center in the final of three matchups this season

CHILAK_16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

During their last meeting with the Kings on March 3, Ryan Donato (16, 1A), Ilya Mikheyev (1G, 1A) and Teuvo Teräväinen (2A) each recorded two points. Ethan Del Mastro and Alec Martinez each scored, while Spencer Knight made 41 saves on 42 shots (.976 SV%) during a 5-1 victory over Los Angeles. Tyler Bertuzzi has seven points (46, 3A) over his last seven contests against the Kings. A former King, Martinez won two Stanley Cup Championships with Los Angeles (2012 & 2014).

LAST TIME OUT

Chicago fell 6-2 to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at the United Center. Tyler Bertuzzi notched two points (1G, 1A) while Connor Bedard also found the back of the net on the power play. Artyom Levshunov, Lukas Reichel and Alex Vlasic each recorded an assist. Nick Foligno won a career high 13 faceoffs (13/15; 86.7%), while Ryan Donato went 4-for-4 (100%). Connor Murphy led all skaters with six hits and led the Blackhawks with 21:48 of time on ice. Jason Dickinson played in his 500th career NHL game.

CON-CORDE

Forward Connor Bedard scored his 40th career NHL goal on Tuesday against Seattle and became the ninth active player to score 40 goals as a teenager. He now shares first on the club with a career high eight power play goals this season. Bedard ranked second among club skaters with four shots on goal against the Kraken and continues to lead the Blackhawks with 163 shots on goal this season.

VLASIC CARS

Defenseman Alex Vlasic posted an assist on Tuesday evening and has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games and has six points (2G, 4A) over his last 10 games. His career high 23 assists lead all club blueliners, while his 27 points share first. Vlasic also shared first among all game skaters with three bocked shots and ranks second on the Blackhawks with 128 blocked shots in 68 games this season.

ART FAIR

Rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov tallied an assist against Seattle and has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games. He also skated in 19:56 of time on ice, which ranked fourth among all team skaters. With Levshunov's assist against the Kraken, the Blackhawks now have 44 points from rookie skaters this season, which shares sixth among all NHL clubs.

News Feed

RECAP: Blackhawks Can’t Hold Early Lead in Loss to Kraken

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Clash with Kraken

RECAP: Blackhawks Stumble Against Canucks

PREVIEW: Chicago Closes Out Road Trip in Vancouver

FEATURE: Dion’s Chicago Dream Redefines Food Security

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Catch Sharks

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Sharks in Late-Night Clash

RECAP: Blackhawks Shutdown by Avalanche

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Dickinson from IR

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Matchup in Colorado

RELEASE: Levshunov Recalled from Rockford IceHogs

RECAP: Blackhawks Earn Point, Fall in OT to Predators

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Back-to-Back Against Predators

RECAP: Bedard scores in OT, Blackhawks Recover to Top Utah

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kurashev from IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Add Aku Raty, Victor Soderstrom and Shea Weber from Utah

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Joe Veleno from Red Wings

PREVIEW: Chicago Hosts Utah to Close Homestand