PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Kings in Thursday Night Matchup

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces Los Angeles at the United Center in the final of three matchups this season
During their last meeting with the Kings on March 3, Ryan Donato (16, 1A), Ilya Mikheyev (1G, 1A) and Teuvo Teräväinen (2A) each recorded two points. Ethan Del Mastro and Alec Martinez each scored, while Spencer Knight made 41 saves on 42 shots (.976 SV%) during a 5-1 victory over Los Angeles. Tyler Bertuzzi has seven points (46, 3A) over his last seven contests against the Kings. A former King, Martinez won two Stanley Cup Championships with Los Angeles (2012 & 2014).
Chicago fell 6-2 to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at the United Center. Tyler Bertuzzi notched two points (1G, 1A) while Connor Bedard also found the back of the net on the power play. Artyom Levshunov, Lukas Reichel and Alex Vlasic each recorded an assist. Nick Foligno won a career high 13 faceoffs (13/15; 86.7%), while Ryan Donato went 4-for-4 (100%). Connor Murphy led all skaters with six hits and led the Blackhawks with 21:48 of time on ice. Jason Dickinson played in his 500th career NHL game.
Forward Connor Bedard scored his 40th career NHL goal on Tuesday against Seattle and became the ninth active player to score 40 goals as a teenager. He now shares first on the club with a career high eight power play goals this season. Bedard ranked second among club skaters with four shots on goal against the Kraken and continues to lead the Blackhawks with 163 shots on goal this season.
Defenseman Alex Vlasic posted an assist on Tuesday evening and has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games and has six points (2G, 4A) over his last 10 games. His career high 23 assists lead all club blueliners, while his 27 points share first. Vlasic also shared first among all game skaters with three bocked shots and ranks second on the Blackhawks with 128 blocked shots in 68 games this season.
Rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov tallied an assist against Seattle and has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games. He also skated in 19:56 of time on ice, which ranked fourth among all team skaters. With Levshunov's assist against the Kraken, the Blackhawks now have 44 points from rookie skaters this season, which shares sixth among all NHL clubs.