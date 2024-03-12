PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Ducks Tuesday Night in Chicago

BACK IN BLACK-WELL

Forward Colin Blackwell scored three goals, including the game winner, against the Coyotes on Sunday for his first career hat trick. Blackwell now shares second on the Blackhawks with two game-winning tallies, matching a career high. The forward is tied for sixth on Chicago with eight goals this season, the most since he scored 10 during the 2021-22 campaign. He’s also earned 11 points (8G, 3A) in 35 games in 2023-24

GO TO BED-ARD

Rookie forward Connor Bedard registered three points (2G, 1A) against Arizona and became the first 18-year-old in Blackhawks history to post three career three-point games, surpassing Patrick Kane (2). Sunday was also Bedard’s 10th multi-point game of the season, which are the most by an 18-year-old since Patrik Laine (20 GP in 2016-17). Bedard now has six points (2G, 4A) over his last five games, and leads all NHL rookies with 19 goals and 46 points in 51 games this season.

KEEPING UP WITH JONEZY

On Sunday evening, defenseman Seth Jones tallied four assists and became the first Blackhawks blueliner to post a four-assist game since Duncan Keith on March 20, 2012. He now has six points (2G, 4A) over his last three games and ranks third on the club with 21 helpers this season. Jones also skated in his 200th game as a Blackhawk against the Coyotes.

TYLER, THE CREATOR

Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson scored a power play goal on Sunday against Arizona and now has goals (2G) in back-to-back games and points (2G, 3A) in three-straight games. He now has 14 goals in 50 games this season, which ranks fourth on the team. Johnson’s 14 goals are the most he’s scored in a single-season since the 2019-20 campaign with Tampa Bay.

DON OF THE DEAD

Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato registered two points (1G, 1A) in Sunday’s contest for his second multi-point performance in his last five games and his fourth multi-point game of the season. He also logged two points (1G, 1A) on March 2 against Columbus. Donato comes into Tuesday’s contest having earned five points (2G, 3A) over his last seven games. The forward is now tied for sixth on Chicago with 12 assists and has 20 points this season

STICKS AND MILESTONES

Philipp Kurashev is two points away from the 100th of his NHL career. Seth Jones is two points away from the 400th of his NHL career. Jarred Tinordi is six games from the 200th of his NHL career.