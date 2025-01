LAST TIME OUT

Despite outshooting the Blues 30-28 in the game, the Blackhawks fell 6-2 to St. Louis on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall each scored once while Ryan Donato posted an assist and led all game skaters with six hits. Connor Bedard and Seth Jones each recorded an assist and Jason Dickinson went 15-for-21 (71.4%) in the faceoff circle to lead all game skaters. The Blackhawks went 2-for-4 (50%) on the power play against St. Louis.