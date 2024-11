VLAS STATION

On Tuesday, defenseman Alex Vlasic led all game skaters with 26:34 of time on ice, which is his second-most time on ice in a game this season (27:07 on Nov. 2 at LAK). He ranks second on the team with an average time on ice per game of 23:21 this season. He also shared first among all game skaters with three blocked shots and continues to lead the team with 49 blocked shots during the 2024-25 campaign.