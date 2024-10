TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago has taken points in six of their last nine road games against Dallas (4-3-2). Tyler Bertuzzi has five points (2G, 3A) in his last three-straight games against the Stars. Taylor Hall has goals in his last two games against the Stars and four points (2G, 2A) over his last six against the club. Jason Dickinson has three points (1G, 2A) over his last five games against the club and has six points (2G, 4A) in his last nine games against them.