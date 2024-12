HEY, MICKEY!

Blackhawks forward Ilya Mikheyev registered two goals on Thursday and has goals in three-straight games (4G, 1A) for the first time since Dec. 14-20, 2019 (3G, 1A) as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He now has six points (5G, 1A) in nine career games against Seattle, including four points (3G, 1A) over his last four games against the club. Mikheyev opened the scoring against the Kraken, giving the Blackhawks the first goal of the game for a league-leading 21st time this season.