PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Capitals in D.C

Chicago opens weekend back-to-back with road meeting against Washington

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Seth Jones has recorded 16 points (4G, 12A) in 24 games against Washington, including seven points (2G, 5A) over his last nine road games. Philipp Kurashev has three points (2G, 1A) in four career games versus the Capitals. During their last meeting on Dec. 10, Connor Bedard (2A) and Kurashev (1G, 1A) each notched two points, while Connor Murphy also found the back of the net. Jones added an assist during a 4-2 loss to the Capitals at the United Center.

POWER HOUR

The Blackhawks went 4-for-5 (80%) on the power play on Tuesday against Arizona, marking the first time the club has potted four power play goals in a game since Jan. 9, 2018 (4 vs. OTT). It’s just the fifth time over the past 15 seasons that the Blackhawks have scored four power play goals in a single game. Philipp Kurashev scored the fourth power play of the game on Tuesday and now ranks third on the team with four power play goals this season.

SETH ROGEN

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones netted two goals against Arizona for his first multi-goal game since April 8, 2023 at SEA (2G). He now has four points (2G, 2A) over his last six games. Jones leads all club blueliners with 20 points (3G, 17A) in 48 games this season, while his average time on ice per game of 25:47 ranks fourth among all NHL skaters.

PROS AND CON-NOR

With two assists against the Coyotes, rookie forward Connor Bedard became the sixth Blackhawks rookie in the past 30 years to record 25 assists in a season, joining Patrick Kane, Artemi Panarin, Kris Versteeg, Jonathan Toews and Brent Seabrook. He now has 10 points (2G, 8A) points over his last 10 games.

