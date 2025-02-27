PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Trip Against Golden Knights

STICKS AND JONES

Chicago defenseman Seth Jones scored his seventh goal of the season on Tuesday and has 13 points (4G, 9A) over his last 14 games since Jan. 13, which shares fifth among all NHL blueliners over that span. He now has five power play goals this season, which shares second among all NHL defensemen. Jones led all game skaters with 25:27 of time on ice on Tuesday and now ranks 13th among all league skaters with an average time on ice per game of 24:31. Jones also recorded five hits and four blocked shots against Utah.