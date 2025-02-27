PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Trip Against Golden Knights

TIME: 9:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago squares off against Vegas on Thursday night for the second of three meetings this season
TIME: 9:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago defeated the Golden Knights 5-3 at the United Center on Jan. 18. Seth Jones recorded three points (1G, 2A), while Tyler Bertuzzi (2G) and Teuvo Teräväinen (2A) each posted two points during the victory. Connor Bedard has points (2G, 2A) in all four career games against Vegas. A former Golden Knight, Alec Martinez tallied 79 points (21G, 58A) in 221 games with Vegas from 2020-24, helping the club to a Stanley Cup in 2023.
The Blackhawks fell 2-1 to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday evening at Delta Center. Seth Jones scored the lone goal for Chicago on the power play while Ryan Donato and Teuvo Teräväinen each posted an assist. Nick Foligno and Jones each shared first among all game skaters with five hits as Nolan Allan tied a career high and shared first among all skaters with four blocked shots. Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves on 36 shots (.944 SV%). The Blackhawks also went a perfect 5-for-5 (100%) on the penalty kill.
Chicago defenseman Seth Jones scored his seventh goal of the season on Tuesday and has 13 points (4G, 9A) over his last 14 games since Jan. 13, which shares fifth among all NHL blueliners over that span. He now has five power play goals this season, which shares second among all NHL defensemen. Jones led all game skaters with 25:27 of time on ice on Tuesday and now ranks 13th among all league skaters with an average time on ice per game of 24:31. Jones also recorded five hits and four blocked shots against Utah.
Against Utah, forward Ryan Donato tallied an assist and has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games and 10 points (4G, 6A) over his last seven games since Feb. 1, which leads the team and shares eighth among all league skaters. Donato also recorded a hit on Tuesday and ranks third on the club with 93 hits in 56 games this season. He's 11 hits shy of his career-high 104 hits with Chicago during the 2023-24 campaign.
The Blackhawks registered a power play goal against Utah and have power play goals (3G) in three-straight games. They have also notched five power play goals over their last five games. Chicago's power play is currently clicking at 25.6% for the season, which ranks sixth in the NHL. The Blackhawks also went 5-for-5 (100%) on the penalty kill on Tuesday and share seventh in the league with a penalty kill percentage of 81.8% this season.